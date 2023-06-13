MoxiWorks welcomes Local Logic to the MoxiCloud

Local Logic is on a mission to help build more livable and sustainable cities

SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MoxiWorks, the leading real estate technology platform, announced today location intelligence platform, Local Logic, has joined their network of more than 150 technology partners on the MoxiCloud open platform.

Since 2015 Local Logic has been providing real estate professionals with highly accurate, real-time data and analysis to help supplement their natural intuition. The platform combines traditional real estate data, such as property history, demographics, and market comparisons, which allows users to build a digital representation of cities bringing unparalleled transparency to the real estate market.

"The MoxiWorks team has solidified its position as one of the most innovative and reliable technologies a broker or agent can utilize," says Vincent Charles-Hodder, CEO and Co-founder of Local Logic. "This partnership is an exciting and valuable next step for Local Logic, bringing the power of deep location insights to MoxiWorks' impressive customer base."

Fresh off the heels of their announcement of a partnership with CRMLS , Local Logic and MoxiWorks are partnering up to help brokerages and their agents using MoxiWorks to add a new level of insights and knowledge to their websites.

"I'm so excited to introduce our MoxiWorks clients to the incredible insights from Local Logic," said Krista Thomsen, MoxiWorks' Director of Strategic Partnerships. "This is the first neighborhood intelligence platform to join the network and paired with MoxiWebsites gives brokerages and their agents an edge when working with their clients. With neighborhood profiles, local demographics, location scores, points of interest and much more added to the listings on your website, those listings will stand out against other websites and the MLS. This is a big differentiator for brokerages. The implementation of Local Logic on your MoxiWebsite is quick, easy and instantly upgrades the user experience!"

Local Logic's location intelligence platform provides powerful insights not just on properties, but the broader built environment in which they exist. Real estate agents using Local Logic can now become an expert in just about any area you are working in without ever stepping foot in the neighborhood.

By determining exactly what neighborhoods and properties fit a homebuyers' criteria, Local Logic's proprietary platform helps professionals master their markets — bringing them happier clients and, ultimately, more deals.

"Homebuyers are savvier than ever. They demand the best tools, insights, and experiences to make informed decisions – and Local Logic, as a location intelligence market leader, meets that need," said Todd Shyiak, Senior Vice President of CENTURY 21 Canada. "Together with MoxiWorks' smooth integration, they ensure CENTURY 21 Canada remains a cutting-edge real estate franchise."

MoxiWorks users who want to integrate the Local Logic intelligence platform with their MoxiWebsites should reach out directly to their account manager.

About Local Logic

Local Logic digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 75 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 800 brokerages and 400,000 agents nationwide, accounting for more than 20% of the transactions in the U.S. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents' repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 100 partners that integrate to create unique brokerage solutions. Find more information at moxiworks.com .

