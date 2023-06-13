JOANN Names Tinuiti Performance Media Agency of Record

Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm in the US, will support a holistic digital strategy for JOANN, the nation's category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, has been named the Performance Media Agency of Record for JOANN Inc., the nation's category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings.

As JOANN's designated Performance Media Agency of Record, Tinuiti will manage the business' Analytics, Shopping, Search, Display, Paid Social, Strategic Planning, and Creative. Across channels, Tinuiti will lead a seamless and holistic digital strategy in support of JOANN's 2023 business goals and long-term objectives.

Specifically, Tinuiti will elevate JOANN's media presence leveraging a full market, full funnel approach while also focusing efforts on promoting in-store business and strategic audience expansion, targeting a younger customer set outside of the well-established middle-aged core consumer.

Diana Diguido, Chief Client Officer at Tinuiti, said: "JOANN's decision to partner with Tinuiti is testament to both Tinuiti's legacy of performance and the firm's ongoing commitment to driving success for our esteemed client partners. I'm confident that together, JOANN and Tinuiti will elevate a holistic digital strategy, while also celebrating the power of innovation and collaboration, paving the way for a prosperous partnership."

Ryan Davis, VP Marketing & Digital Experience at JOANN, said: "We are very excited to announce our new partnership with Tinuiti, a clear leader in the industry known for their ability to drive business results. At JOANN, we are constantly looking for ways to innovate and elevate our customer experience, and we believe that Tinuiti's unique approach to digital strategy and expertise in data-driven decision making will help us achieve just that."

Since opening a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, 80 years ago, JOANN has grown to the nation's category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings. Today, JOANN continues to help customers find their creative Happy Place, and serves as a convenient single source for all the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Following a momentous Q1, today's news closely trails a period of rapid growth and key milestones for Tinuiti. Tinuiti recently announced the appointment of Alex Kukich as Chief Growth Officer. Leveraging over a decade in marketing and sales leadership positions, Kukich's role will center on nurturing new business growth and supporting the firm's long-term growth trajectory, while working closely with Tinuiti's executive team to help guide future strategic endeavors.

Big Agency Moments in Q1 2023:

- Unilever Digital Marketing Agency of Record: Named Unilever's Health and Wellbeing Division AOR: brands include, Liquid I.V., OLLY, Onnit, SmartyPants Vitamins, and Welly Health PBC

- Ampush Acquisition: Tinuiti acquired the leading growth marketing agency with core focus across social platforms that provide end-to-end performance creative and customer acquisition capabilities.

- e.l.f. Cosmetics & Tinuiti Go To The Super Bowl: Tinuiti and client partner e.l.f. Beauty partnered to release e.l.f. Cosmetics' first-ever television commercial at Super Bowl LVII

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, with almost $4 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV, mobile apps, Influencer, Lifecycle, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

