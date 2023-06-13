Cloud4C Achieves Multiple Specializations on Google Cloud across Different Industries and Solution Categories

Google recognizes Cloud4C's demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success across multiple industries, solutions, and Google Cloud technologies.

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, the world's leading application-focused global cloud managed services provider and a Google Cloud Premier Partner in APAC, has garnered specialized expertise in multiple industries, solutions, and product verticals via the Google Partner Advantage Program. By attaining more than ten Google Cloud expertise areas, Cloud4C emerges as one of the pivotal partners with strong proficiency and technical competency in successfully delivering risk-proof business transformations on Google Cloud, for APAC.

The Google Cloud Partner Advantage is a program to provide Google Cloud customers access to partners who have achieved deep technical specializations, earned expertise, and have exhibited Google-validated skills and certified teams, to help them achieve their digital evolution goals.

Cloud4C's recently achieved Google Cloud expertise areas:

Technology Expertise: Open Source Technology, Disaster Recovery, Business & Professional Services, SAP

Solutions and Workload Expertise: SAP on Google Cloud , Google Cloud Compute, Google Cloud Networking, Google Cloud Databases, Google Cloud Identify & Security

Industry Expertise: Telecommunications, Energy & Utilities, Supply Chain & Logistics

As a recognized and trusted Google Cloud Premier Partner, Cloud4C offers end-to-end transformation services under a single SLA. This includes cloud assessment, migration framework, strategy, planning, deployment, modernization, and governance phases all driven by a single stop intuitive platform for agile, available, and consistently high performance outcomes without any disruption or risk, 24/7. Our services empower our clients to best leverage Google Cloud as well as tailored, innovative, and use-case-specific solutions and services to amplify value across their cloud journey.

"This is an important milestone for Cloud4C. At Cloud4C, we have been helping businesses with their Cloud transformation journeys, to help improve agility, customer and employee experience. This is a recognition of the continuous efforts of Cloud4C team to excel and provide end to end cloud managed services for businesses who have embarked on their transformation journey with Google Cloud." mentioned Deb Deep Sengupta, Global President & Chief Revenue Officer, Cloud4C.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is a leading Application-focused and Automation-driven cloud managed services provider, serving 4000+ enterprises, including 60 of the Fortune 500 multinationals in 26 countries. Equipped with 25 Centres of Excellence, 2000+ skilled and certified cloud experts, Cloud4C helps in managing mission-critical multi cloud transformations in a single, cost-effective SLA guaranteeing upto 99.95% uptime at stringent security, compliance, and DR.

