BUILDING HOPE NAMES CHRISTINE MENTIS NEW GOVERNANCE PROGRAM DIRECTOR

PROGRAM DIRECTOR TO LEAD EFFORT TO RECRUIT AND MAINTAIN CHARTER SCHOOL GOVERNING BOARD MEMBERS

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Hope, a non-profit foundation dedicated to creating high-quality K-12 charter school opportunities for students through its expertise in real estate, finance and operational services, today announced the appointment of Christine Mentis to the role of Governance Program Director within the Charter Support Unit (CSU), a free support network operated by Building Hope in partnership with the United States Department of Education through a federal dissemination grant and with the Florida Department of Education through a federal CSP grant. The CSU primary mission is to serve all charter schools in their first five years of operation, and it provides many free services to charter schools across the country.

Building Hope is a non-profit foundation dedicated to creating high-quality K-12 charter school opportunities for students through its expertise in real estate, finance and operational services. (PRNewswire)

Building Hope appoints Christine Mentis as Governance Program Director within the Charter Support Unit.

With the benefit of a CSP grant, Ms. Mentis will lead the CSU function providing free services to charter schools in Florida in support of recruiting governing board member volunteers. Services include strategic planning, professional development for potential board members, a matching service for schools in need of governing board members, board member onboarding support to ensure successful placement, and feedback on governing bylaws, policies, and handbooks.

"Building Hope and CSU are pleased to have Christine step into this important role to match passionate community volunteers to charter school governing boards," said Building Hope's President of Building Hope Services, Richard Moreno. "By adding her expertise and leadership to the CSU team, we are well positioned to help identify and retain dynamic, strategic-thinking individuals to lead, serve, and inspire charter school communities in Florida."

Ideal candidates for governing board membership are individuals that reside in Florida, are passionate about education and volunteering, and who have time to invest in taking a governance role in the charter school community.

Ms. Mentis has been committed to K-12 education for her entire career. Prior to joining Building Hope and CSU two years ago, Ms. Mentis held positions in the education profession such as elementary school teacher, charter school founder and principal, and academic curriculum coach.

"It is an honor to step into the role of Governance Program Director," said Ms. Mentis. "I am excited by this next chapter in my career to help identify the future generation of essential charter school board members who will set the direction for school and student success. Charter school governance boards are made up of passionate community volunteers who champion the long-term health and effectiveness of charter schools. These service-minded individuals are an important part of creating strong charter school communities and bright futures for students."

For the last three years, CSU has sponsored the Governance Conference for Florida charter schools, governing board members and prospective members. This year's conference will be a hybrid in person and virtual event. It is being hosted by San Jose Prep in Jacksonville, FL on September 9, 2023. Register here today!

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national non-profit that empowers advancements in education through our work with charter schools providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 20-year history, Building Hope has invested more than $482 million in high-impact charter schools serving nearly 200,000 children.

For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org .

About Charter Support Unit (CSU)

The CSU is a free support network operated by Building Hope in partnership with the United States Department of Education through a federal dissemination grant and with the Florida Department of Education through a federal CSP grant. Its primary mission is to serve all charter schools in their first five years of operation. The CSU also provides many free services to more established charter schools across the country, including a free professional webinar series. For assistance, contact 888-677-9250 or 727-286-3185.

