ABERFELDY® ANNOUNCES THE NEWEST EDITION TO ITS RED WINE CASK COLLECTION

Introducing the U.S. launch of ABERFELDY 15 Year Old Finished in Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Casks from Napa Valley

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABERFELDY®, a Highland Single Malt, has launched its highly anticipated limited expression from its Red Wine Cask Collection in the U.S. - ABERFELDY 15 Year Old, meticulously finished in exquisite Cabernet Sauvignon wine casks sourced from Napa Valley. This latest offering, ABERFELDY's first using Napa Valley Casks, is available in the US market just in time for Father's Day.

The first Single Malt in the Red Wine Cask Collection was launched in 2019. Finished in Pomerol wine casks, the inaugural expression started Aberfeldy's journey into French red wine; and the four subsequent bottlings further explored the famous reds of the esteemed Bordeaux and Rhone wine appellations. Evolving to include red wines from further afield, the latest bottling to be released broadens the collection's offering.

The ABERFELDY Limited Edition series is crafted by Malt Master Stephanie Macleod and her team. Being highly accomplished in the sensory analyses of whisky, this collection was born through Stephanie's inherent passion for maturation and flavor development. Inspired by her adoration of fine wine, Stephanie began the exploration of how flavors from red wine casks interact with and elevate Aberfeldy's aged malt. Painstakingly nosing each cask to monitor maturation and flavor development within Aberfeldy's inventory, the use of Stephanie's sensory skills ensures that every whisky has been expertly finished, is flavorsome, balanced, and brimming with distillery character.

ABERFELDY 15 Year Old Limited Edition is first matured in a combination of refill casks, and then finished in ex-Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Barriques, sourced from the world-famous Napa Valley, California's best known wine-producing region.

Cabernet Sauvignon is the acknowledged king of red grapes in the Napa Valley. This vine is grown throughout and its flavors display a wide variety of black fruits, including currant, cherry and plum, and often show notes of spice from oak aging. Napa Valley is most recognized for Cabernet Sauvignon with its lush full-bodied nature demanding high prices. The soils are extremely diverse with 100+ types - about half of all soil types that exist on earth. The climate is also key - warm summers and mild winters with rain only for a few months a year, give a long growing season. Allowing for the grapes to ripen and develop deep flavor - the cool misty mornings enable the vines to rest and preserve acid in the fruit.

Malt Master, Stephanie Macleod comments: "Aberfeldy with a Napa red wine finish delights with fragrant notes of raspberry jam, parma violets, then cinnamon and freshly ground coffee beans, all alongside the signature honeyed profile. It's a rare, complex dram to savor."

In celebration of Father's Day, ABERFELDY is also hosting an exclusive "Golden Hour" experience, a one-of-a-kind opportunity for whisky enthusiasts and father figures to indulge in an unforgettable tasting session featuring award-winning whiskies and whisky cocktails, including a "Golden Dram'' of the highly coveted ABERFELDY 15 Year Old Limited Edition Finished in Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon wine casks, available exclusively through Tock. The experience will take place in select bars and restaurants in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Limited reservations for two are available now through Tock. Guests must be over 21 to participate in the tasting experience.

ABERFELDY 15 Year Old finished in Cabernet Sauvignon wine casks from Napa Valley is bottled at 43% ABV and has a RRP of: $69.99 USD. The expression will be available on the distillery's online shop, www.shop.dewars.com.

About ABERFELDY Single Malt Scotch Whisky

ABERFELDY distillery was founded in 1898 by the dynamic Dewar brothers, John Alexander and Tommy. They built on a site just a stone's throw from the birthplace of their father, the pioneering blender John Dewar.

Alongside the distillery, and known to contain deposits of alluvial gold, flows the Pitilie Burn; the perfect water source for the Golden Dram. While inside, time-honored techniques like long fermentation, which conjures rare honeyed notes, safeguard the whisky's flavor profile, renowned for its rich, sweet, smooth taste.

The brand's core portfolio is comprised of ABERFELDY 12 Years Old, ABERFELDY 16 Years and ABERFELDY 21 Years Old.

The single malt brand of ABERFELDY is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ABERFELDY'S Red Wine Cask Collection

Aberfeldy's French Red Wine Cask Collection launched in 2019 with the first release of Aberfeldy 15 Year Old, finished in Pomerol casks from Bordeaux, the second release in 2020 was an 18 Year Old expression finished in Pauillac casks, also from Bordeaux. For the third bottling introduced in 2021, Malt Master, Stephanie Macleod chose a robust yet elegant wine from Côte Rôtie. The newest bottlings in the series expand the collection's offering with Aberfeldy 15 Year Old finished in Cabernet Sauvignon wine casks from Napa Valley and Aberfeldy 18 Year Old finished in Tuscan red wine casks from Bolgheri.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 9,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram or Twitter.

ABERFELDY® 15 Single Malt Scotch Whisky

