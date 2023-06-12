New Stuffed Pasta Dishes Bring Forward Uncommonly Good Flavor Combinations with Incredibly Fresh, Craveable Ingredients

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, (NASDAQ: NDLS) the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, announced today the introduction of four new stuffed pasta dishes that are now available in select markets including Colorado Springs, Chicago, and Columbus.

Noodles & Company debuts four new premium stuffed pasta dishes in select test markets. (PRNewswire)

Meet The Stuffed Pasta Combinations

Noodles is expanding its already delicious stuffed pasta offerings to add even more craveable flavors and premium filling options, including meat options, which were a fan favorite throughout tasting panels. The new stuffed pasta options will vary by location and include:

Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda: Chicken and prosciutto stuffed in black pepper tortelloni with roasted mushrooms and spinach, topped with a smoked gouda cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, and parsley.

3-Cheese Tortelloni Caprese with Grilled Chicken: 3-Cheese tortelloni, tomato, and spinach sautéed in a flavorful balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, roasted garlic, and topped with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and parsley.

Spicy Tomato Cream Sausage Ravioli: Italian sausage and cheese stuffed ravioli sautéed in a spicy tomato cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.

Garlic Cream Bacon Carbonara Ravioli: Applewood smoked bacon, four cheeses, and pea stuffed ravioli sautéed with spinach in a light roasted garlic and onion cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.

"When we introduced our original 3-Cheese Tortelloni option in 2021, it quickly became our top-performing test item ever and has remained a guest favorite since becoming a mainstay on our national menu," said Nick Graff, executive chef and vice president of culinary at Noodles & Company. "Since then, Rewards members and guests have asked for more and we're happy to deliver. Our culinary team immediately went to work researching and developing new stuffed pasta innovations that included pairings our guests crave, like chicken prosciutto, Italian sausage, smoked gouda, and bacon carbonara. We are proud to have something on the menu for everyone, and now there's even more for our guests to enjoy with these new stuffed pastas."

Extra Goodness for Guests

All the goodness of Noodles' stuffed pasta dishes is 100% guaranteed under its Goodness Guarantee program. Noodles encourages guests to step outside of their comfort zones and try something new with the promise that if they don't love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee .

Additionally, Noodles has recently introduced an "always on" perk, called Extra Goodness, to its loyalty program that gives Rewards members the ability to redeem new freebies and discounts daily. With every daily purchase, Rewards members can apply their Extra Goodness offer to their order at checkout in the app, online, or in-restaurant by scanning their Noodles Rewards barcode. Extra Goodness is one of the many ways Noodles has supported its mission to give its guests a world class loyalty program that continually gives back.

More With Noodles Rewards

Signing up to be a Noodles Rewards member is free and easy via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. First time Rewards members who sign up will receive a free entree after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account. Guests can conveniently get their noodle or stuffed pasta fix via quick-pickup, curbside pick-up, or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. During the month of June, Noodles is offering its Rewards members special perks to celebrate dads and grads. Learn more at Noodles.com/rewards .

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, QSR recently named Noodles one of 2022's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of 2023's Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

Press Contact: Danielle Moore, Press@Noodles.com

Noodles & Company (PRNewsfoto/Noodles & Company) (PRNewswire)

