Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Pacaso to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the leading real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, has been named by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine as one of this year's Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. This is Pacaso's second time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Pacaso has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces for companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay region.

"Our crew members have propelled Pacaso to become a leader in the real estate industry. Through their collective efforts, we redefine the way people experience and own second homes. Their dedication and passion have been instrumental in our success and we appreciate them for making Pacaso an extraordinary place to work, where innovation, collaboration, and shared values thrive," said Austin Allison, CEO and co-founder of Pacaso.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ List, Great Place To Work collected nearly 100,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey, employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

In addition to this year's accolade, Pacaso ranked #4 on the list of Best Workplaces in Real Estate. In 2022, Pacaso also ranked as a Best Medium Workplaces™, Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™, Best Workplace for Real Estate™, and Millennials™.

Pacaso operates in 40 markets around the world and recently introduced a range of new homes within its leading co-ownership marketplace, including Home Run in Truckee, Tahoe, featuring a gondola steps away from the front door for easy mountain biking and lake access this summer, and Desert Ridge, a new construction four-bedroom desert retreat.

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make second homes possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work.

Learn more about Pacaso and view listings at Pacaso.com and connect with @PacasoHomes on Instagram and Twitter.

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 100,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List and these rankings are based on their feedback. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the Bay Area.

