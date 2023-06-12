EVERISE NAMED AMONG NEWSWEEK'S TOP 100 GLOBAL MOST LOVED WORKPLACES® FOR 2023

Everise Recognized as a Most Loved Workplace for Three Consecutive Years

PLANTATION, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everise, a global leader in transforming customer service for high-growth brands, today announced being named among Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces®. The 2023 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® is the newest list released as part of the collaboration between the Most Loved Workplace® and the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

Everise Logo (PRNewswire)

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that place respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business models. In doing so, they have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"Being ranked one of Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® and recognized as a Most Loved Workplace® for three consecutive years is a testament to the people-centric culture we have built at Everise over the past years," says Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Everise. "We have relentlessly prioritized our employee experience by fostering a culture of care, promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in our workforce, and developing our people. This is truly an honor and recognition of these efforts."

In measuring employee sentiment, the five critical areas included how positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were analyzed.

"While workplace dynamics continue to evolve, the power of a positive culture remains constant," says Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. "The companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows."

"Since our initial publication of the Most Loved Workplaces® List in 2021, the workplace landscape has undergone a significant transformation, including shifts like Return to Office, Hybrid Work, The Great Resignation, Quiet Quitting, and Layoffs, among others," says Most Loved Workplace® Founder and CEO Louis Carter. "Throughout these changes, the crucial element consistently tied to the success of a Most Loved Workplace® culture, which attracts and motivates exceptional talent, is cultivating positive and more meaningful connections between companies and employees. This year's featured companies on the Most Loved Workplace® list exemplify this principle, even globally."

For the full Newsweek list of 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/global-most-loved-workplaces-2023.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace survey. Another 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google. The final 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service.

With over 16,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high performing, secure, agile and have fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute (BPI) is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everise