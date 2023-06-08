ZERO Prostate Cancer Taps Breast Cancer Leader and Survivor as Next President and CEO

Dynamic Nonprofit Executive Courtney Bugler to Propel Prostate Cancer Movement

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a nationwide executive search, ZERO Prostate Cancer proudly announces Courtney Bugler, CFRE, as its new President and CEO, effective August 7. Bugler, a trailblazing nonprofit leader with extensive executive experience in national health nonprofits, fundraising, and advocacy, will succeed the current President and CEO, Jamie Bearse, as part of a planned transition .

Under Bearse's leadership, ZERO Prostate Cancer grew into a premier, nationally-recognized nonprofit, making significant strides in patient support, awareness, and research. As Bearse transitions to start his own nonprofit consulting business, Bugler is poised to continue the organization's impactful work.

Previously, she spearheaded substantial organizational change and growth as the National Director of the Race for the Cure / MORE THAN PINK Walk Series at Susan G. Komen, leading a nationwide affiliated staff of 200 to successfully transform a top-ten National Peer-to-Peer Walk Series. While at Komen, she also spearheaded the rollout of a new brand and restructured a support team of fundraisers to drive a yearly revenue budget of nearly $50 million.

"The selection of Courtney Bugler as our new President and CEO represents anexciting chapter in our evolution of ZERO Prostate Cancer. With her remarkableleadership skills and proven ability to drive transformative change in breast cancer and other movements,I'm confident that Courtney will guide our organization to new heights and accelerateour efforts to end prostate cancer," said Tom Bognanno, ZERO's Board of Directors Chair. "Her passion for the cause, combined with her deep understanding of nonprofits and her own personal journey with cancer, positions her well to lead ZERO into a futurefilled with hope and progress."

Bugler has also held leadership positions at JDRF International and the Young Survival Coalition, where she made significant contributions to organizational growth, developed programs for underserved populations, and advocated for health equity in the state of Georgia. She is a trained cancer patient navigator, a consumer reviewer, and mentor for the Department of Defense Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program, and is a Certified Fund Raising Executive®. Most recently, Bugler served as the Chief Development and Marketing Officer at the Piedmont Park Conservancy, where she played a pivotal role in elevating the organization's profile and expanding its philanthropic efforts, despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

"As a caregiver to my father, who currently lives with prostate cancer, and as a 17-year breast cancer survivor, I'm humbled to work on behalf of the organization at the forefront of the fight to end this disease," said Courtney Bugler. "I've spent my career and personal life advocating for more cancer awareness, funding, patient resources, and health equity. With prostate cancer cases on the rise, it's more urgent than ever to help all men understand their risk and the importance of early detection. I look forward to working alongside the inspiring ZERO community, our partners, and all who are impacted by this disease to save lives together."

About ZERO Prostate Cancer:

ZERO Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted. ZERO advances research, provides support, and creates solutions to achieve health equity to meet the most critical needs of our community. From early detection to survivorship, ZERO is the premier resource for prostate cancer patients and their families to access comprehensive support, make meaningful connections, and take action to save lives. Our dedicated national and chapter staff is joined by a growing team of passionate volunteer champions to increase advocacy, awareness, and community engagement to ZERO out prostate cancer. ZERO is recognized with four out of four stars by Charity Navigator and accredited by the Better Business Bureau. ZERO spends more on programs than any other prostate cancer charity, dedicating 85 cents of every dollar to support, education, and research.

