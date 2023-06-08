Eastern Michigan University to establish new STEM Institute in collaboration with Toyota's Driving Possibilities initiative and community school districts

Eastern's College of Education to be at forefront of five-year plan to create new opportunities in STEM careers

YPSILANTI, Mich., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep up with the growing popularity of STEM occupations, Eastern Michigan University was selected by Toyota's Driving Possibilities initiative to collaborate with Lincoln Consolidated and Ypsilanti Community Schools, both part of the Washtenaw Intermediate School District, on an initiative to prepare youth for in-demand science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers.

Toyota's Driving Possibilities initiative is investing nearly $10 million over the next five years in southeast Michigan. The initial funds will be distributed between two community partners, including EMU's College of Education for a newly created STEM Institute. The institute, led by EMU and governed by its partners, integrates applied research with outreach and curricula. It will serve as a hub of resources to strengthen the STEM experience in Washtenaw and surrounding communities.

"This transformational investment by Toyota USA Foundation allows EMU's College of Education to establish the infrastructure that will sustainably strengthen our community's STEM cultural wealth and afford novel opportunities for collaboration among educators, schools, community organizations, and regional businesses to support students at all levels – from pre-kindergarten to post-secondary," said Ryan Gildersleeve, dean of EMU's College of Education. Gildersleeve said this model, which centers on the community, is rarely seen across academia.

Eastern's community-focused STEM Institute will serve as a hub to deploy STEM resources to and from the school districts and three institutions of higher learning in the area. In addition to EMU, faculty members from the University of Michigan College of Engineering and Washtenaw Community College will serve as educational and subject matter experts to create new learning opportunities for teachers, students, and families across the community.

"Through powerful learning experiences, we are excited to build on the commitments from our local school district partners to ensure student success in STEM education to prepare them for future careers," said Eastern Michigan University President James Smith. "The sustainable model will help relieve the administrative tasks from the districts and bring collaborators from industry and institutions of higher learning to a central location to benefit young people.

"The project is an ideal representation of the University's strategic plan priorities: 1) Promoting student success and engagement, 2) Delivering high-performing academic programs and quality research, and 3) Engaging and serving EMU and regional communities," Smith said.

An advisory board of community and stakeholder groups will sustain the STEM Institute's community-centered design beyond the initial five-year commitment. They will focus on addressing emerging needs and community interests as the program grows and evolves.

"We are looking forward to collaborating with EMU on the Driving Possibilities program in southeast Michigan," said Tellis Bethel, group vice president of Toyota's Social Innovation. "In addition to EMU's proximity and relationships with each school district, they have an established reputation for putting community needs first while preparing educators for service in the community."

To learn more about Toyota's $110 million dollar commitment to Driving Possibilities, visit ToyotaEffect.com for the latest information.

