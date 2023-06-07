SPORT FISHING CHAMPIONSHIP MOTORS TO MISSISSIPPI

27th Edition of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic to Start June 8

DALLAS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Fishing Championship (SFC), the governing body of saltwater tournament fishing, announced today the start of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, in Biloxi, Mississippi. Fishing competition is going to be intense in the Gulf for the next three weeks with back-to-back tournaments every weekend starting with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic. One of the biggest events in the SFC Gulf Division and the fourth stop of the 2023 season, the competition will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network beginning on June 8th.

Sport Fishing Championship (PRNewswire)

This year's 27th edition of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, taking place at Point Cadet Marina in Biloxi, will have millions in prize money up for grabs, as well as almost 100 boats expected to compete. In a destination accustomed to high rollers, the Golden Nugget Casino and Hotel will serve as tournament headquarters.

"The Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic is a huge event with well over $1M on the line. Let's see what team hits the jackpot," said Mark Neifeld, CEO and commissioner of SFC. "Blue marlin caught at this tournament in past years have pushed 1,000 pounds, so the action is sure to be intense. We're looking forward to seeing what SFC Atlantic Team Nikki Bella can do on their 92-foot Viking. Making their SFC debut in the Gulf of Mexico, they are going to be a team to watch!"

Last season, Angler Drew Phillips weighed a 206.9-pound fish to win the SFC Yellowfin Tuna Championship Fish Division securing $50k. This was the second-largest yellowfin tuna in tournament history. Fans expect to see another big fish hit the scales this weekend.

Competition will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, and wrap up at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, with the awards ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Viewers can tune into CBS Sports Network to watch the action from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, as well from 12 to 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

SFC tournament points accrue based on a team's placement in the final tournament standings, with the first-place team earning 3,500 points, the second-place team 3,000 points, and so forth. Placements in the tournament standings are determined from tournament-only points based on species of fish caught and released, with the highest consideration given to blue marlin, then white marlin and spearfish, and finally sailfish and swordfish.

The season schedule next brings anglers to Orange Beach, Alabama, for the Gulf Coast Masters Tournament from June 14 to June 18. Events thereafter include: the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic in Sandestin, Florida, June 22-15; the South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown in Cape May, New Jersey, July 6-8; the Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, July 12-15; the Tri-State Canyon Shootout in Block Island, Rhode Island, July 24-27; the Texas International Fishing Tournament in South Padre Island, Texas, August 4-6; and conclude with the San Juan International Billfish Tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico, August 23-25.

To learn more about the Sport Fishing Championship Season, visit sportfishingchampionship.com.

About Sport Fishing Championship

SFC is the governing body of saltwater tournament fishing with SFC being the largest owner and media rights holder of saltwater fishing tournaments in the industry, available to watch on every major cable and OTT platform on CBS Sports Network and YouTube. In April 2023 SFC launched The Catch, an offshore fishing competition that paired current NFL greats with SFC star anglers. The two-hour live event aired on CBS and Paramount+.

