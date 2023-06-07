WOODBRIDGE, N.J., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIP Group, a specialized insurance and risk intermediary, is proud to announce the development of UtilityPro a new national insurance program tailored specifically for utility contractors. This program aims to support and empower utility contractors during their anticipated period of substantial growth, catalyzed by the recently passed US Infrastructure Law. By offering comprehensive business insurance coverage, we are committed to ensuring that utility contractors can seize the emerging opportunities, take on larger projects, and navigate potential risks with confidence, ultimately contributing to the nation's infrastructure development in a sustainable and resilient manner.

NIP Group logo (PRNewswire)

NIP Group Launches UtilityPro™: A New National Insurance Program for Utility Contractors

Utility contractors operate in an environment fraught with various risks, spanning both above and below the ground, while upholding the most rigorous safety and protection standards of any industry. NIP Group understands the distinct challenges and exposures utility contractors confront daily. Our comprehensive insurance program covers power, water, sewer, gas, and communication line construction and maintenance companies working for public and private utilities. With our tailored insurance solutions, utility contractors can navigate their unique risk landscape with confidence, knowing they are backed by a partner who understands their needs and supports their safety and success.

"Utility contractors are integral to the sustainable and resilient development of our nation's infrastructure," said Michael Finati, Program Manager for UtilityPro at NIP Group. "With UtilityPro, our goal is to deliver customized insurance solutions that safeguard their operations, enable effective risk management, and drive project success. We are thrilled to leverage our extensive expertise in construction claims handling, risk management, and underwriting to provide the highest level of service to an industry that has a profound impact on countless lives. Our ability to offer composite rated auto coverage, up to $5 million in excess over auto liability, and our innovative green endorsement specifically tailored for this industry, truly underscores our understanding of the unique needs of the industry and their insurance brokers."

Stay tuned for more updates and details about UtilityPro as we continue to unveil additional information in the coming weeks. For further information and inquiries, please contact Mike McCart, Business Development, by phone: (848) 291-1705, or by email at: mmccart@nipgroup.com. If you would like to be contacted, complete a short contact form and one of the members of our team will reach out to you.

About NIP Group

NIP Group is a market-leading specialty insurance program manager offering unique commercial insurance solutions and risk services for niche industries for more than 30 years. Working with more than 5,500 broker partners, we help clients gain control over their costs, secure customized coverage, and create safer work environments. Learn more about our wide range of brokerage, underwriting, and risk management services at NIPGroup.com.

UtilityPro (PRNewswire)

UtilityPro (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NIP Group, Inc.