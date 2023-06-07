Epson to Debut Breakthrough Laser Projectors Featuring Extreme Short-Throw and 4K Resolution Solutions at InfoComm 2023

Epson Booth to Demonstrate the Innovative and Engaging Ways Projectors Transform Ordinary Environments into Extraordinary Experiences

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced at InfoComm 2023 it will showcase the newest additions to its 3-chip, 3LCD laser projector portfolio and demonstrate a wide range of engaging ways that projectors can transform environments. For the first time in North America, Epson will debut and demonstrate its new PowerLite® L series with 4K Enhancement,2 its first extreme short-throw with 4K Enhancement,2 new 4K Crystal Motion technology, new cloud-based projection management software, and more at InfoComm in Orlando, Fla. from June 14-16 in booth #3428.

"Epson has remained focused on creating new technology solutions that align with current market needs," said Ramzi Shakra, senior product manager, Large Venue Projection, Epson America, Inc. "From providing ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio displays for hybrid meeting rooms to captivating large-scale projection for immersive environments, we look forward to demonstrating how projection technology can go beyond the limitations of a frame to deliver engaging experiences virtually anywhere."

Demand for large, adaptable, high-resolution displays is on the rise as end users explore new ways to enhance hybrid work environments, encourage collaboration in connected classrooms and elevate immersive experiences. Epson's booth will take showgoers through various scenarios where flexible, large, bright, and colorful displays are essential – from high-impact projection with up-close viewing to hybrid meeting spaces and collaborative classrooms where an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio is important in allowing all participants to see and do more.

Combining state-of-the-art 3-chip 3LCD technology with a virtually maintenance free laser light source,3 Epson's comprehensive laser projector and display solutions deliver a wide color gamut and excellent color accuracy from a compact, power-efficient chassis. The following solutions will be on display at InfoComm.

Epson PowerLite 810E Extreme Short Throw with 4K Enhancement 2 : The PowerLite 810E is Epson's first extreme short-throw fixed lens lamp-free laser display to offer 4K Enhancement 2 technology for classrooms, meeting rooms and more. Incorporating a new cooling system and revitalized platform with 3-chip, 3LCD technology and 5,000 lumens of color and white brightness 4 it delivers sharp, bright images up to 160-inches – four and a half times larger than a 75-inch flat panel – sitting merely inches from the wall. Offering various aspect ratios from standard 16:9 to super-wide 21:9, along with quality built-in sound, digital zoom and new Epson Setting Assist app, 5 it makes setup simple and integration easier for fleet management, 6 image alignment and casting.





Epson PowerLite L Series with 4K Enhancement 2 : Conveniently lightweight and compact, the new series combine native WUXGA and 4K Enhancement 2 technology that doubles HD video resolution on-screen with 5,200 or 7,000 lumens of brightness 4 to deliver ultra bright, clear images virtually anywhere. Delivering images up to 500-inches with aspect ratio support from standard 16:10 to ultra-wide 21:9, the sleek and compact projectors adapt across a range of infrastructures and applications. They are also compatible with Epson's optional



Epson Pro Series Laser Projectors with 4K Crystal Motion Technology: The new EB-PQ series of 4K projectors ranges from 8,000-20,000 lumens 4 delivering optimal clarity for a range of environments. Combining 3-chip, 3LCD color and Epson's new 4K Crystal Motion technology with panel thermo-control and double micro-lens array technologies, the new projectors provide bright, vivid color and 4K resolution on-screen. The new models also include sophisticated software, advanced installation tools and a wide range of available mounts, frames and lenses to transform spaces.





Epson BrightLink® 770Fi Interactive Ultra Short Throw Lamp-Free Laser Display: Built to simplify classroom interactivity, the 4 and proprietary 3-chip 3LCD technology for up to 100-inches of big, bright and colorful interactive displays – 75% more space than a 75-inch flat panel. Featuring wireless connectivity with casting capabilities,7 the BrightLink 770Fi supports standard 16:9 and ultra-wide 21:9 displays with split screen support8 for up to four screens simultaneously. Dual-pen-enabled, it includes an optional finger touch function and delivers exceptional value by allowing educators to retain whiteboard space while not in use. Built to simplify classroom interactivity, the BrightLink 770Fi is compatible with frequently used classroom software applications and features full HD, 4,100 lumensand proprietary 3-chip 3LCD technology for up to 100-inches of big, bright and colorful interactive displays – 75% more space than a 75-inch flat panel. Featuring wireless connectivity with casting capabilities,the BrightLink 770Fi supports standard 16:9 and ultra-wide 21:9 displays with split screen supportfor up to four screens simultaneously. Dual-pen-enabled, it includes an optional finger touch function and delivers exceptional value by allowing educators to retain whiteboard space while not in use.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

3 No required maintenance for the light source and filter up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

4 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

5 Internet connection required for download. Data usage fee may apply.

6 Internet connection required for download and network connection required for use.

7 For wireless functionality, including via the Epson iProjection™ App, the projector must be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector (check model specifications for availability) or via a wireless connection. Check your owner's manual to determine if a wireless LAN module must be purchased separately to enable a wireless connection. Not all Epson® projectors are able to be networked. The Epson iProjection App does not support all files and formats. See www.epson.com for details.

8 Consult your user manual for Split Screen input combinations.

EPSON and PowerLite are registered trademarks and Epson iProjection is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BrightLink is a registered trademark and PixAlign is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

