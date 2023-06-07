CMC Pictures Secured Distribution Rights for THE WHITE STORM 3: HEAVEN OR HELL

BEIJING, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned Chinese film company, CMC Pictures, announced that it has successfully acquired the distribution rights for the highest-grossing Hong Kong crime thriller franchise, THE WHITE STORM 3: HEAVEN OR HELL in US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK & Ireland. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Herman Yau and follows the highly successful THE WHITE STORM 2: DRUG LORDS which grossed nearly $200 million globally in 2019.

THE WHITE STORM 3 is set to release in mainland China in July this year and will also be released in US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK & Ireland soon.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Aaron Kwok, Sean Lau, and Louis Koo, the film brings together the three legendary Hong Kong actors for the first time on the big screen. While the storyline is not directly connected to its prequel, it continues to explore the life-and-death struggles between undercover narcotics officers and drug lords. Set in the notorious "Golden Triangle" region, the film delves deeper into the moral dilemmas and the blurred boundaries between good and evil.

CMC Pictures, the global distributor of THE WHITE STORM, is also the production company behind this summer's highly anticipated blockbuster "MEG 2 THE TRENCH", starring Jason Statham and Chinese star Wu Jing. It is one of the most active Chinese film companies in the international market at present.

