Breaking Boundaries in Breast Cancer Screening: Densitas® and ScreenPoint Medical Set to Improve Patient Outcomes

HALIFAX, NS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Densitas® Inc., a global provider of A.I. solutions for digital mammography and breast screening, today announced a strategic partnership with ScreenPoint Medical, a developer of innovative breast imaging solutions. The companies will work together to increase the reach of their industry-leading AI solutions, transforming the delivery of care for both mammography providers and patients.

High-quality imaging is essential for accurate breast cancer detection, yet up to 50% of mammograms fail to meet image quality standards, with poor positioning accounting for 80% of these cases. Through this strategic partnership, Densitas® and ScreenPoint will offer their groundbreaking A.I. solutions to address these key concerns related to poor image quality and positioning, aiming to improve the accuracy of breast cancer detection and patient outcomes.

"Pragmatic and scalable solutions for precision breast health are necessary to improve mammography quality and breast cancer diagnosis, both at the individual and population health levels," said Mo Abdolell, CEO of Densitas. "We are excited to partner with ScreenPoint in our shared vision to apply precision breast imaging to every mammogram taken at every screening exam to appropriately manage patients through their journey along breast cancer screening, diagnostic, treatment, and prevention pathways.

Densitas intelliMammo™ is an advanced mammography quality platform that supports clinical care teams to improve image quality, operational efficiencies, FDA Mammography Quality Standards Act EQUIP and American College of Radiology compliance, and clinical confidence built on the foundation of best-in-class AI solutions.

Transpara® by ScreenPoint uses deep learning to analyze mammograms for better accuracy to support early detection of breast cancer. Transpara has been proven to decrease mammogram reading time for radiologists, creating capacity for improved accuracy and productivity for a medical specialty experiencing extraordinary levels of burnout.

"Detecting breast cancer in its early stages is crucial for effective treatment," said Mark Koeniguer, CEO of ScreenPoint Medical. "We are excited to partner with Densitas, a company that shares our view on the importance of high quality mammography to improve awareness of and access to our solutions; driving continuous quality improvement at all stages of breast cancer screening."

Working in tandem, these two best-in-class A.I. solutions can help to improve the accuracy of breast cancer detection, avoid unnecessary procedures due to false-positive results, detect cancer earlier, and reduce costly technical recalls. This information assists radiologists in their interpretations and enables informed decision-making regarding follow-up screening or diagnostic procedures.

About Densitas®

Densitas® is a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer screening, focused on quality, safety, efficiency, and precision breast health. Densitas® intelliMammo™ supports hospitals and imaging centers delivering mammography services to improve efficiencies, meet FDA/ACR compliance requirements, and support early breast cancer detection and treatment. For more information, visit www.densitashealth.com .

About ScreenPoint

ScreenPoint Medical translates cutting edge machine learning research into technology accessible by radiologists to improve screening workflow, decision confidence and breast cancer risk assessment. Transpara is trusted by radiologists globally because it has been developed by experts in machine learning and image analysis and updated with user feedback from world-renowned breast imagers.

