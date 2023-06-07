BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS LAUNCHES ROBOTICS PRACTICE

The Agency's First Dedicated Practice in its B2B Portfolio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS, one of America's fast-growing PR agencies, announced today the launch of its Robotics Practice. The newly formed practice will support a range of B2B robotics companies who provide solutions for Fulfillment and Distribution Warehouses, 3PL's, Brands, Retailers, Manufacturing, Transportation and more seeking strategic earned media campaigns, funding announcements, awards programs, thought leadership and large-scale company initiatives.

"Brandstyle Robotics marks the beginning of a series of dedicated practices launching within the agency," said Zoe Weisberg Coady, CEO of BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS. "Providing high level strategy – akin to in-house counsel – has allowed us to be the go-to PR partner for renowned brands and companies across a range of industries."

In addition to driving media strategy for funding rounds and deal announcements, partnerships and public offerings, Brandstyle Robotics will support early and late-stage companies in the robotics space for Public Relations campaigns, Integrated PR and Marketing, Strategic Planning, Event Management, Reputation Management, Leadership changes and more.

Brandstyle will officially kickoff its Robotics practice with a dedicated robotics event in Boston later this month as part of the agency's ongoing Connecting Great People event series featuring informal panels and round table discussions.

About BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS The PR Behind the BRAND. Brandstyle Communications is a globally recognized PR agency that thoughtfully utilizes integrated communications and other strategic activities to drive exposure and awareness. The Brandstyle family is a diverse portfolio of emerging and established B2B and B2C companies in the Technology and Consumer sectors. Our brilliant team of industry experts are headquartered in NYC with offices in Los Angeles and New Orleans; share your goals with us and we'll share our ideas with you.

