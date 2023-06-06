VNS HEALTH AND COMPASSUS TO ADMINISTER END-OF-LIFE CARE BENEFIT FOR MEDICARE ADVANTAGE HEALTH PLANS

New Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) Model Removes Barriers and Eases Care Transitions for MA Plan Members Needing Palliative or Hospice Care

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNS Health, one of the nation's largest nonprofit home and community-based health care organizations, is collaborating with Compassus, a national leader in home-based care, to help Medicare Advantage health plans across the country implement and manage hospice and palliative care programs for their members.

Visiting Nurse Service of New York Rebrands as VNS HealthName change emphasizes the full range of health services and a commitment to simplify the health care experience patients, clients, members and their families. (PRNewsfoto/Visiting Nurse Service of New York/VNS Health) (PRNewswire)

This unique alliance incorporates an innovative Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation Value-Based Insurance Design model that changes benefits and billing practices for MA members in participating plans. CMS recently announced the extension of the VBID Model, which now includes the Hospice Benefit Component, through 2030. In the Model's latest phase, VNS Health and Compassus will manage the Hospice Benefit Component for several thousand Medicare Advantage health plan members across multiple states.

The new collaboration streamlines end-of-life benefit management so health plans can seamlessly offer value-based hospice and palliative care to their members without taking on the administrative burden of managing those services directly.

"For people with chronic illness or nearing the end of life, health care can be especially complex and confusing," said VNS Health President and CEO Dan Savitt. "We know through our own experience that the VBID hospice carve-in helps both health plans and health care providers simplify and ease transitions between levels of care for members with life-limiting illnesses. VNS Health is excited to be a part of this alliance to improve the health care experience for so many people."

"Each patient we care for at Compassus has unique needs, desires and experiences," said Jordan Holland, Compassus vice president of value-based contracting. "In every case, our network of highly skilled and compassionate hospice care team members strives to improve and deliver the comfort, safety, and quality of life that each person deserves while reducing family stressors. We're very proud to work together with VNS Health and our health plan partners to transform health care delivery in such a meaningful way."

As of January 2023, the VBID Model has expanded to include 52 participating Medicare Advantage Organizations (MAO) with a total of 9.3 million enrollees projected to be enrolled in participating plan benefit packages, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Of these 52 MAOs, 15 are participating in the Hospice Benefit Component of the VBID Model.

About VNS Health:

VNS Health is one of the nation's largest nonprofit home and community-based health care organizations. Innovating in health care for more than 130 years, our commitment to health and well-being is what drives us—we help people live, age, and heal where they feel most comfortable, in their own homes, connected to their family and community. VNS Health offers a full range of health care services, solutions and health plans designed to simplify the health care experience and meet the diverse and complex needs of those we serve in New York and beyond.

About Compassus

Compassus provides a continuum of home-based services including home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care. Nearly 6,000 colleagues in 200 locations and 29 states provide high-quality care and manage patients' advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. The Compassus Care for who I am philosophy reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient, to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way. Learn more at compassus.com or follow @Compassus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

Compassus logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VNS Health