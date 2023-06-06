Renovis Health Partners with Innovaccer to Accelerate Success with ACO REACH

Selects Innovaccer's platform and solution suite to scale value-based care delivery nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Innovaccer Inc. announced that Renovis Health , a Medicare Accountable Care Organization Realizing, Equity, Access, and Community Health ("ACO REACH") provider headquartered in Metro-Detroit, has selected Innovaccer's ACO REACH Solution Suite to drive optimal care delivery and coordination for patients in underserved communities, and support the organization's robust health equity plan to identify underserved communities nationally, and implement initiatives that measurably reduce health disparities within Medicare beneficiary populations.

Renovis Health is a fast-growing ACO REACH provider organization licensed to take on risk for Medicare lives in all 50 states. Its providers include primary care physicians specializing in treating patients with a high-touch model within a patient's home environment, discharge from a hospital, or staying in a Skilled Nursing Facility. The organization specializes in working with various types of patients, and has quickly grown to more than 100 participating physicians caring for more than 5,000 lives. Renovis anticipates rapid expansion of its ACO REACH program on a national basis.

By partnering with Innovaccer, Renovis will be able to optimize and rapidly scale its value-based care delivery program by leveraging Innovaccer's Best-in-KLAS cloud-native data and analytics platform, population health management, AI-enhanced analytics, provider engagement, coding, and care management technologies.

"The Innovaccer platform will help us continue to build cohesive relationships with medical professionals and civic organizations to improve coordinated care, and address the clinical and social needs of Medicare beneficiaries," said Dr. Reginald N. Eburuche, Sr., Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Renovis Health. "We're focused on promoting health equity by bringing the benefits of accountable care to Medicare beneficiaries in underserved communities across the country. Innovaccer brings us a robust solution suite that's finely tuned for ACO REACH participants, and the fundamental infrastructure we need to accelerate innovation and scale our business in sync with our growth agenda."

The Innovaccer platform can rapidly integrate clinical and claims data from virtually any of the diverse EHRs Renovis's providers may use. It produces unified patient records that provide a 360-degree clinical view of the patient, with actionable analytics seamlessly integrated into providers' familiar EHR workflows. This drives highly effective physician engagement with point-of-care insights on care gaps, Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), patient risk, and more that enhance coordinated delivery of high quality, low cost, equitable healthcare.

Innovaccer's best-of-breed population health management technology automates care management and patient engagement strategies, helps ensure standardized care, and facilitates virtual care management. And AI-enhanced suspect code algorithms automatically identify coding gaps to help Renovis's providers close care gaps efficiently and accurately.

Moreover, SDoH assessments incorporated into the physician experience use patient-reported, Social Vulnerability Index (SVI), and Area Deprivation Index (ADI) data to help Renovis' providers understand and address risk factors that impact health equity. They can then use Innovaccer's technology to provide closed-loop referrals to community and other resources, and enable direct communication and coordination with patients, social workers, and community programs.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Renovis Health and support their mission to give patients the autonomy to heal, maintain wellness, and age in the comfort of their homes," said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. "We share their commitment to promoting health equity, broadening coverage, and enhancing health outcomes for all, which is why we have invested significant time and resources developing our platform's industry-leading ACO REACH Solution Suite. We take pride in being a reliable technology partner that can help Renovis accelerate innovation and scale its business nationally."

Renovis Health LLC ("Renovis") participates in CMS' Primary Care Capitation Model (PCC Model) on a national level. Through Renovis' Physician Network, Renovis has access to all major hospital systems. Additionally, Renovis has 45+ years of collective Medicare Shared Savings, Post Acute Care Management, and Home-Based Care Setting experiences. Renovis focus is on serving Medicare beneficiaries, including dually eligible beneficiaries, in a home-based environment. The Renovis Care Model is a high-touch care model that heavily leverages in-home patient care, including field-based urgent and other mobile care. The Renovis Care Model supported by a seasoned executive team, a robust technology and analytics platform, a network of hand-selected, home-based experienced providers, and a team of care managers tasked with executing various quality, benefit enhancements and post-acute care interventions, each uniquely poised and adept at managing medically complex and fragile populations. Renovis is driven to dramatically improve the quality and cost of healthcare delivered to our ACO REACH enrolled beneficiaries. This will be achieved by rewarding our contracted direct and participating providers for achieving quality and health outcomes, and to simultaneously achieve the ACO REACH goals of significantly reducing hospital admissions, readmissions and to keep patients in a home-based environment.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is the data platform that accelerates innovation. The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

