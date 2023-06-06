Iyuno Expands Its Global Footprint with Acquisition of Turkish Studio Ak'la Kara

Expanding Presences to 35 Markets Globally

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iyuno, a global provider of media localization and distribution solutions to the entertainment industry, today announced acquisition of the Istanbul-based dubbing studio, Ak'la Kara International. Financial details were not disclosed.

This further extends Iyuno's reach in the EMEA region and provides global end-to-end offerings for the Turkish market.

Ak'la Kara International, one of Turkey's most renowned dubbing studios, has provided language services for iconic films and viral episodic series from around the world to a global client roster including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery and Riot Games.

"We're thrilled to announce our acquisition of Ak'la Kara International, a leading provider of language services in Turkey," said David Lee, CEO of Iyuno. "As consumers' appetite for content is at an all-time high, the need for a single supply chain provider is critical to global content producers' distribution strategies. With this acquisition, Iyuno will continue to support the needs of our clients for language services by growing our operational footprint and expanding our global reach."

This acquisition is part of Iyuno's strategy to focus on global expansion, enhance creative services, and invest in technology to provide fully integrated and comprehensive offerings to its clients. Iyuno's recent expansion into Turkey represents the 35th market where Iyuno has a presence.

ABOUT AK'LA KARA INTERNATIONAL

Ak'la Kara International (aklakara.tv) was established with the partnership of Savaş Özdural and Kerem Kobanbay. It is one of Turkey's most renowned dubbing studios located in Istanbul. Since its establishment, Ak'la Kara has been a preferred partner of the industry's largest domestic and foreign content providers, distributors, television channels, digital platforms, gaming and advertising companies. With the localization services it provides, the company produces the highest quality projects with the best translators, artists and technical staff.

ABOUT IYUNO

Iyuno (iyuno.com) is the media and entertainment industry's leading localization service provider. As a trusted global partner to the world's most recognized entertainment studios, streaming platforms and creators, it offers end-to-end localization services – from dubbing, subtitling and access services to media management, transformation and distribution services – in over 100 languages for every type of content distribution platform. The company's 75-year collective legacy is unmatched in operational expertise, scale, capacity and breadth of services. Leveraging the best in breed creative and technical talent, state-of-the-art facilities and next generation technologies, the company now boasts the largest global footprint with 67 offices in 35 countries. The company's scale and customer-centric approach is focused on its mission of connecting content, connecting people. For more information, follow @IyunoHQ and #WeAreIyuno across social platforms.

