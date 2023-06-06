Hexa Delivers Immersive Retail Experiences at Scale for Amazon Selling Partners

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexa , a 3D visualization platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create digital twins, announced a new initiative with Amazon that will allow its selling partners to access Hexa's proprietary immersive operating system to create and display applicable 3D images, immersive 360 viewing, virtual try-on capabilities, and augmented reality (AR) content on their Amazon product pages.

Working alongside the Amazon Web Services (AWS) spatial computing team and the Amazon.com imaging teams, AWS Partner Hexa and Amazon have built a unique workflow that empowers Amazon selling partners to bridge the gap between 2D and 3D. In turn, customers get to enjoy an optimal user experience while increasing conversion rates.

"Working with Amazon has opened up a whole new distribution channel for our partners," says Gavin Goodvach, Hexa's Vice President of Partnerships. "Brands now have the ability to distribute 3D experiences and deliver high quantity immersive shopping to Amazon's global network of customers using Hexa's proprietary content delivery network (CDN)."

Regardless of an Amazon selling partner's experience level with 3D or AR, the new workflow is designed to be usable by all. Amazon selling partners will now be able to upload their Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN) into Hexa's CMS, and the system will automatically convert as little as one image into a high-fidelity 3D model with AR compatibility.

According to Hexa's CTO, Jonathan Clark, "In addition to 3D reconstruction, further enhancements to Hexa's 3D tech stack also allows Amazon selling partners to render high-definition marketing materials, including packshots and lifestyle images directly from their 3D digital twins. They'll be able to do so by leveraging AWS Thinkbox render infrastructure and advanced capabilities."

Amazon selling partners interested in signing up or learning more about the program can click here .

About Hexa

Founded in 2018, Hexa is an industry leader focused on its mission to build the world's most powerful 3D tech stack, supporting the many use cases of synthetic data. Hexa's technology enables businesses to create, manage, distribute, and analyze high-fidelity 3D models, 360-degree viewing, and AR experiences at scale. For more information or to get in touch with Hexa, visit https://www.hexa3d.io/ .

