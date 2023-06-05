ZW3D 2024: Unify Design, Simulation and Manufacturing to Improve Productivity

Guangzhou, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZWSOFT, a reliable all-in-one CAx solutions provider, announced the release of ZW3D 2024, the latest version of its comprehensive 3D CAD/CAE/CAM solution. This highly-anticipated release is packed with an array of new features and enhancements designed to boost productivity and empower users to tackle complex tasks with confidence.

ZWSOFT released ZW3D 2024, the latest version of its comprehensive 3D CAD/CAE/CAM solution. (PRNewswire)

Accelerated Performance for Optimal Workflow

ZW3D 2024 revolutionizes user experience with an advanced render engine that optimizes the processing efficiency of intricate models. Leveraging this cutting-edge engine, users can seamlessly rotate, scale, and pan multi-solid structures, large assemblies, and models comprising complex toolpaths. Consequently, editing and viewing models become smoother and more efficient than ever before.

Pattern generation, a staple feature in part design, receives a staggering 80% performance improvement in ZW3D 2024 compared to ZW3D 2023. This remarkable enhancement enables users to accomplish pattern-related tasks quickly and effortlessly, boosting overall productivity.

Extended Design and Machining Capabilities

In addition to improved efficiency, ZW3D 2024 pushes its boundaries of design and machining capabilities, empowering users to unlock their full potential.

Surface modeling receive a significant upgrade in ZW3D 2024 with the introduction of Chordal Fillet and Face Fillet features. The newly-added master layout in assembly design establishes a seamless link between all design phases from top to bottom, improving parametric design practices.

Enhancements extend to the CAM module, with optimized pencil and corner finishing algorithms that deliver unparalleled accuracy in recognition and generate precise toolpaths, elevating the machining experience.

Tailored Solutions for Industrial Equipment

With a commitment to meeting industry-specific demands, ZW3D offers an extensive range of general-purpose design functions and specialized toolsets. Two new industry-specific modules, structure design and harness design, are introduced in ZW3D 2024. Alongside these new features, the piping design module has also been significantly improved to cater to the unique needs of industry professionals.

The simulation module has also been upgraded, allowing users to optimize product performance during the early design phase and reduce prototype costs. New fatigue and random vibration analysis types have been added to ZW3D 2024, empowering users with more comprehensive simulation capabilities.

With its comprehensive suite of specialized design tools and tailored solution, ZW3D is primed to meet the diverse needs of various industries, particularly the industrial equipment sector.

About ZWSOFT

ZWSOFT aims to provide reliable all-in-one CAx (CAD/CAE/CAM) solutions for designers and engineers worldwide and enables them to streamline complex design workflows at a fair and reasonable price. Since ZWSOFT's inception in 1998, over 1.4 million customers from more than 90 countries have chosen our products and solutions to solve their design challenges. Among the list are the world's most innovative companies across various industries, including Saint-Gobain, LG, and Ericsson.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZWSOFT CO., LTD. (Guangzhou)