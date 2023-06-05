Valid collaborates with Cobira to empower interconnectivity between Private and Public Networks

Both companies will be presenting their new solution during the MVNOs World Congress in June 2023

MADRID, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid, the champion of interoperable eSIM services, has joined forces with Cobira, a trusted B2B secure IoT connectivity provider, to introduce their ground-breaking Private Networks Offering. This solution empowers IoT/M2M and consumer devices to seamlessly transition between public and designated private networks and maintain uninterrupted connectivity.



The demand for private network capabilities is projected to generate revenues of $64 billion by 2030, according to ABI Research. While mobile networks encompass a range of cellular technologies from 2G to 5G, the introduction of 5G technology has driven increased demand for private networks, which offer secure and reliable connectivity, making them attractive for mission-critical operations, IoT deployments, and data privacy. These private networks provide coverage in outdoor locations such as ports and mines and indoor areas like manufacturing production lines, warehouses, secure campuses and healthcare systems.

The partnership combines Valid's state-of-the-art interoperable technology, including a suite of applets, with Cobira's Connectivity Management Service and their Global Data Coverage over Public Networks, delivering a controlled mechanism for identifying private network campuses, and facilitating a smooth switch to public networks when necessary. The SIM or eSIM module, available in removable or soldered formats, securely manages the switch mechanism, stores the applicable business rules to apply and control them at the edge, while still being potentially managed remotely.

Cobira's CCO, Thomas Brandt-Knudsen, explains, "Private networks are rapidly gaining momentum, presenting new opportunities for infrastructure suppliers, system integrators and MNOs worldwide. Our collaboration with Valid enables us to extend our connectivity services to new customers and foster this emerging segment within the mobile industry. We are delighted to be part of this innovative initiative that leverages public network connectivity to empower private environments."

Pierre Lassus, SVP of Global Software & Services of Valid Mobile unit, highlighted the company's commitment to assisting customers in thriving within private network environments. "Our new solution, developed in partnership with Cobira and our dedicated consulting services, streamlines the interworking between private and public networks. This guarantees that the devices can remain connected even when they move beyond the geographical boundaries of the private network, all securely and reliably," he explained.

The collaboration between Valid and Cobira sets the stage for revolutionizing connectivity experiences, enabling IoT and consumer devices to operate seamlessly across private and public networks. With their expertise and innovative solutions, the two companies are poised to shape the future of network connectivity, further empowering businesses and individuals in an increasingly connected world.

For more information about the Private Networks offering and the collaborative efforts of Valid and Cobira, please visit www.valid.com.

On June 6th, during the MVNOs World Congress 2023 held in Amsterdam, at the Hotel Okura, Valid's Software & Services SVP, Pierre Lassus, and Cobira's CCO, Thomas Brandt-Knudsen, will discuss this new Offering and how MNOS, MVNOs and MVNEs can thrive in the private networks' environment. Register to join here.

About Cobira

Danish-based Cobira strives to be the perfect partner when it comes to enabling companies as connectivity providers. With our competencies and knowledge within connectivity we help our customers to build secure, reliable, manageable and scalable solutions that make their IoT enabled business a success.

With a fresh look at IoT connectivity Cobira was established in 2020 by former colleagues, all having previous experience from the IoT connectivity business, and many years of experience from the telco business and all sharing the same dream of helping companies optimize their business using IoT.

About Valid

Valid (B³: VLID3 – ON) provides tailored solutions that integrate emerging technologies to enable secure, trusted experiences. From Data, Payments, Identity, and Mobile to IoT, Track and Trace, Digital Certification, and Agritech, Valid offers a wide portfolio of services and solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of our clients' business. With over 60 years of experience and more than 4,000 employees in 16 countries, Valid is the largest issuer of identification documents in Brazil, among the top 5 producers of SIM cards and the world's largest manufacturers of banking cards. To learn more, visit www.valid.com.

