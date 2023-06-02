This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new tokenized social media platform from Pi Network.
- Skullcandy Unveils "All Love" Headphones Ahead of Pride Month in Support of LGBTQIA+ Community
The limited-edition headphones feature a Pride-inspired colorway designed to celebrate all love, all year long. A portion of proceeds will help To Write Love on Her Arms fund mental health support programs designed specifically for the LGBTQIA+ community.
- Pi Network Launches Fireside Forum: A Tokenomically Moderated Web3 Social Platform That Aims to Address the Problems of Web2 Online Behavior
Counterintuitively, it explores the idea of creating posts at a cost, whereby authors can only recover this cost – via tips from an approving decentralized audience – by providing great content. It propagates meaningful interactions through the posts, replies, and channels users create.
- Magic announces $52M Strategic Funding Round led by PayPal Ventures
Magic provides a seamless enterprise grade, low-effort solution to web3 migration that is opening up lucrative new avenues from customer loyalty programs and digital collectibles to employee recognition, ticketing, memberships, and more.
- The largest universal bank in the CEE region accelerates expansion in the Metaverse
PKO Bank Polski has also announced that it is organising a virtual job fair in the Metaverse on 30 May, which is the first event of its kind in Poland and one of the first in the world. The fair is dedicated to people just entering the job market as well as more experienced professionals, mainly from the broad IT area.
- Materialise and Vuzix Announce Collaboration to Bring Smart Eyewear to Customers
By integrating 3D printing into the manufacturing process, Vuzix and Materialise aim to accelerate the development of new innovations for enterprise applications, from warehouses to operating rooms.
- Women in CyberSecurity Calling for Participants for Phase II of Inclusion Assessment Workshops Lynn Dohm, executive director of WiCyS, said, "It is our hope that the more people participate in these workshops, the more the entire cybersecurity sector will benefit, as it will help organizations become more inclusive, diverse and successful."
- iMobie Rolls Out AnyMiro To Take Screen Mirroring To A New Height For All Live Streamers
No matter what live streaming scenarios, users will get a stable, smooth, and lag-free mirroring experience, with high-fidelity audio concurrently. Meanwhile, the mirrored screen will be effortlessly shared to popular platforms, like Twitch, YouTube, etc.
- Human In Motion Robotics Inc Announces $10 Million Investment to Close Series A Round Human In Motion Robotics is renowned for its ground-breaking work in developing state-of-the-art robotic systems that augment human capabilities. Their innovative technologies are designed to enhance human mobility, increase productivity, improve safety, and enable new possibilities across various industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.
- 100 Million Women Per Year Will Need to Adopt Mobile Internet to Close the Gender Gap by 2030, GSMA Report Reveals
The latest figures indicate that the gulf between the numbers of men and women using mobile internet will not be closed without an enhanced effort by a broad range of stakeholders.
- Tenstorrent Partners with LG to Build AI and RISC-V Chiplets for Smart TVs of the Future
Through this collaboration, LG will receive from Tenstorrent artificial intelligence and RISC-V CPU technology that is ideally suited to drive AI-enhanced features and high-performance computing in LG's future premium TV's, high-performance automotive chips and other smart products.
