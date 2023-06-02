San Francisco Pride Announces Headliners Hayley Kiyoko and Princess Nokia for 53rd Annual SF Pride Parade & Celebration Featuring 2023 SF Pride Celebrity Grand Marshal Jake Borelli

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Pride Board of Directors is thrilled to announce the headliners for this year's highly anticipated SF Pride celebration, taking place on June 24th and 25th. Leading the lineup of extraordinary talent will be the sensational artists Hayley Kiyoko and Princess Nokia (also known as Destiny Nicole Frasqueri). Alongside them, SF Pride 2023 is honored to feature Celebrity Grand Marshal Jake Borelli. The theme for this year's Pride celebration is "Looking Back and Moving Forward," encapsulating the progress made in the LGBTQ+ community and the continued journey towards equality and acceptance.

Hayley Kiyoko, a multi-talented singer-songwriter and actress, has become an icon of LGBTQ+ representation in the music industry. Her soulful voice, introspective lyrics, and unwavering authenticity have captivated fans worldwide. Kiyoko's music explores themes of identity, self-expression, and the triumphs and struggles of the LGBTQ+ community. Her magnetic stage presence and empowering performances are sure to energize and inspire attendees at SF Pride 2023.

A queer artist, Princess Nokia is known for their fearless approach to music and unapologetic lyricism, garnering acclaim for their genre-blending sound that encompasses hip-hop, R&B, and alternative influences. As a fierce advocate for queer communities and a champion for marginalized voices, Princess Nokia's performance promises to be a dynamic and empowering experience. Their unique style and unyielding commitment to inclusivity make her a perfect fit for the spirit of SF Pride 2023.

In addition to the remarkable headliners, SF Pride 2023 is delighted to welcome Celebrity Grand Marshal Jake Borelli. Known for his breakthrough role as Dr. Levi Schmitt on the award-winning, medical drama series "Grey's Anatomy" for ABC, Borelli has used his platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance. His dedication to promoting positive change and creating meaningful dialogue has made him a role model for individuals around the world. As the Celebrity Grand Marshal, Borelli will lead the Pride Parade, symbolizing the progress made and the ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive society.

"I am so incredibly honored and excited to march alongside the LGBTQ+ Community, in San Francisco of all places, as this year's Celebrity Pride Parade Grand Marshal," said Jake Borelli, 2023 SF Pride Celebrity Grand Marshal. "At a time when our rights are being dismantled so acutely, Pride is possibly more important now than ever, to celebrate the wins we have made as a community over the past five decades, and to show solidarity as we continue to fight to regain the freedoms that are being, and have been, stripped from us."

The theme of "Looking Back and Moving Forward" embodies the spirit of reflection and progress. SF Pride 2023 aims to honor the pioneers of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, while also emphasizing the work that still lies ahead. It serves as a reminder that the fight for equality continues, and that unity and resilience are crucial in overcoming the challenges faced by the community.

San Francisco Pride is one of the largest and most iconic Pride celebrations in the world, attracting millions of people each year. This year's event will feature an array of activities, including live performances, community events, and the vibrant Pride Parade that winds its way through the heart of San Francisco. With Hayley Kiyoko, Princess Nokia, and Jake Borelli headlining SF Pride 2023, attendees can expect a weekend filled with incredible music, inspiring messages, and a powerful sense of unity.

For more information about SF Pride 2023, including event details, ticketing, and community initiatives, please visit the official website at www.sfpride.org . And to support SF Pride, visit https://sfpride.networkforgood.com/ .

About San Francisco Pride

The San Francisco Pride Celebration Committee is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded to produce the SF Pride Celebration and Parade. The mission of the organization is to educate the world on LGBTQ+ issues, as well as commemorate the heritage, celebrate the culture and liberate the people of all LGBTQ+ communities. A world leader in the Pride movement, SF Pride is also a grant-giving organization through its Community Partners Program. Since 1997, SF Pride has granted over $3 million dollars in proceeds to local nonprofit LGBTQ+ organizations and organizations working on issues related to HIV/AIDS, cancer, homelessness, housing rights and animal welfare.

