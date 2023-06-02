GOODYEAR INTRODUCES FIRST REAL-TIME TIRE INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES AT 24 HOURS OF LE MANS

The wireless, built-in sensor will be featured on tires for the NASCAR Garage 56 entry

AKRON, Ohio, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today introduced racing tires with the first real-time intelligence capability to record tire pressure and temperature to be featured on the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 entry in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans to be held on June 10 – 11, 2023.

The Goodyear Racing tires are outfitted with an innovative passive, non-battery, sensor cured into the tire during production. This sensor is powered by Goodyear SightLine, Goodyear's intelligent technology that will provide real-time tire data to Hendrick Motorsports as the race unfolds. Engineers and drivers will be able to leverage the tire intelligence data to understand tire pressure and temperature to optimize the vehicle's performance by adjusting the car and driver settings in real time.

"Because tires are a vehicle's only connection to the road, they have the potential to provide tremendous real-time insight that improves the performance of drivers under the most grueling of conditions. Goodyear is extremely proud to have the tire intelligence to unlock this potential in motorsports, and it's been a privilege to partner with NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet on this Garage 56 entry," said Rich Kramer, Goodyear's chairman, CEO & president.

Beyond the tire intelligence application, Goodyear has also engineered three types of tires for the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 entry to withstand any potential weather conditions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, including:

Racing tires for dry conditions that help provide high levels of endurance and grip allowing the car to compete for the full 24 hours of Le Mans race;

Intermediate wet tires for mist to light rain conditions to help the car perform at its maximum potential in inclement weather; and

Full wet tires for heavy rains featuring a unique tread design and tire construction to help channel water out of the tire surface's contact patch while using a softer tread compound to help maintain grip when the temperature of the racetrack is cooler.

All of the Goodyear tires for the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 entry were built by hand in Akron, Ohio, at Goodyear's Innovation Center Manufacturing plant, Goodyear's premier race tire production facility.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, and 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button will share the driver's seat of the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The drivers and multiple engineers have evaluated the Goodyear tires at 10 tests over eight sites in the past 12 months, resulting in more than 7,500 miles tested in preparation for the ultimate endurance race.

The Garage 56 entry is a partnership between NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear – the winningest team, manufacturer and tire in the sport's 75-year history. Garage 56 is a special single-entry class set aside from the race organizers for concept cars that demonstrate innovative technology of the future. In addition to the Garage 56 entry at 24 Hours of Le Mans, Goodyear is also the exclusive tire supplier for the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class.

These innovative tires are the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear's leadership in technology. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. This year, Goodyear celebrates its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

