Homemade, Fresh Pasta and New Dishes Highlight Holland America Line's Refreshed Canaletto Menu

Updated menu at Italian specialty restaurant features new recipes and cocktails

SEATTLE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh pasta made on board and authentic Italian dishes are the focus of Holland America Line's updated Canaletto menu. Guests dining at the specialty restaurant, which is open for dinner only, can indulge in a meal that includes several new selections, along with signature favorites that remain on the menu.

Noordam sails in Lahaina (PRNewswire)

Updated menu at Italian specialty restaurant features new recipes and cocktails

Canaletto offers a quintessential Italian experience, and all the pasta is made fresh on board by Holland America Line's expertly trained chefs. The refreshed menu offers a three-course meal that includes Small Plates, Homemade Pastas and Entrées, and Desserts, in addition to a Special of the Day.

"The pasta we make on board is exceptional and we want the updated menu to continue to reflect an Italian experience with a focus on freshness and authenticity," said Michael Stendebach, Holland America Line's vice president, food and beverage. "Each course has a selection that brings the flavors of Italy on board no matter where our ships are cruising, and the update adds some exciting new dishes and cocktails."

Small Plates, Big Flavors

Guests can start their meal at Canaletto with a Small Plate. The popular Antipasto Plate features prosciutto di parma, finocchiona salami, truffle salami, Terre Ducali coppa, Parmigiano Reggiano and Sicilian olives. Other options include Veal and Sage Meatballs, Burrata, Canaletto Salad and Grilled Tiger Shrimp.

Entrées Showcase Fresh Pasta

Fresh pasta made on board is the star of the entrée selections. New dishes include Casarecce Pesto Genovese, Italian Sausage Paccheri, Seared Mediterranean Seabass and Mussels, Scallop and Calamari Trenette. Returning favorites include Chianti-Braised Beef Short Rib and Herb and Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast. Formerly a once-a-week special, Ossobuco is now offered daily.

Delectable Italian Desserts

Italy is known for its amazing sweets, and Canaletto's menu features a selection of traditional desserts, including Tiramisu, Lemon Ricotta Baked Cheesecake, Chocolate Hazelnut Tart, Affogato and a trio of gelato. The gelatos are also made fresh daily on board.

Cocktails Feature Italian Favorites

In addition to the cuisine, new cocktails highlight the refreshed menu. Guests can say saluti with an Aperol Spritz, Spumoni (made with Holland America Line's own De Lijn Gin), Tuscan Lemon Drop and a Canaletto Bellini with a selection of fruit puree. The menu also includes a selection of sparkling, white and red wine, as well as beer and digestives.

Dinner at Canaletto is a $25 surcharge per person or included as a specialty dining option under the "Have it All" package.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editors Note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/me0pl4g9.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord

PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890

EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

Broiled Lobster Tails are one of the new entrees on the refreshed Canaletto menu. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line