EVERSANA Forms Strategic Alliance with China Resource Pharmaceutical Commercial Group to Bring New Novel Treatments to Patients Globally

BEIJING, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA®, a leading provider of commercialization services to the global life sciences industry, today announced that it has established a strategic alliance with the China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group, a leading pharmaceutical distribution enterprise based in Beijing.

Together, the two organizations will collaborate on helping expand access to innovative healthcare solutions that are available both in and outside of China to ultimately help more patients globally discover new treatment options for a variety of disease states.

"We know that to make the biggest impact in the region and across the globe, we must find ways to break down existing barriers and bring innovative therapies both in and outside of China," said Jim Lang, CEO at EVERSANA. "Through this alliance, we'll work to establish a framework that can drive innovation, enhance patient care, and create transformative advancements for patients throughout the globe."

The strategic partnership between EVERSANA and China Resource Pharma Comm promotes the accessibility of needed medications and devices and has the potential to shape the future of healthcare in the region.

EVERSANA's APAC Consulting team brings best-in-class thought leadership and strategic advisory support to help pharmaceutical companies make high-quality business decisions as they commercialize therapies. This, combined with the China Resource Pharmaceutical Commercial Group's extensive network and expertise, will support healthcare innovation in China and access to more global medical products for entry into the country.

"We look forward to working together with EVERSANA to establish a two-way channel platform to help our group access the international market," added Franko Guo, Vice President, China Resource Pharmaceutical Commercial Group. "This collaboration will help more manufacturers in the pharmaceutical industry in China go global while also bringing in excellent pharmaceutical brands from overseas to patients in China."

About China Resource Pharmaceutical Commercial Group

China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd. (referred to as China Resource Pharma Comm) is a large state-owned pharmaceutical distribution enterprise and a wholly owned subsidiary of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group. It is one of the major business units in the healthcare sector of China Resources, ranking among the top 3 national pharmaceutical commercial enterprises.

China Resource Pharma Comm primarily engages in pharmaceutical marketing, logistics distribution, and providing solutions for the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company maintains long-term and stable cooperative relationships with nearly 10,000 domestic and international pharmaceutical manufacturers. It has established a marketing network covering 31 provinces and cities nationwide, centered in Beijing, serving various levels of healthcare institutions, pharmaceutical wholesalers, and retail pharmacies across the country. To learn more visit https://www.crpharm.com.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACTS

