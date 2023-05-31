POP-TARTS® INTERCEPTS COLLEGE FOOTBALL FANDOM WITH FIRST-EVER POP-TARTS BOWL

Organized by Florida Citrus Sports, Game to Feature ACC vs. Big 12 Matchup at Camping World Stadium in Orlando this December

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. and ORLANDO, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop-Tarts®, the iconic brand known for mixing flavor and fun to create indulgent snacks for any occasion, announced its next Crazy Good takeover with the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida this December.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl, featuring top teams from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conferences, will take place on Thursday, December 28 at 5:45 p.m. ET, broadcast live on ESPN. This year's Pop-Tarts Bowl will be the 34th edition of the game but the first time Pop-Tarts has sponsored an NCAA college football bowl. The game is organized by Florida Citrus Sports.

"Since turning toast and jam into an ingenious toaster pastry almost 60 years ago, Pop-Tarts has always been about making the world more fun, more unexpected and more delicious for fans of all kinds," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Pop-Tarts. "We're ecstatic to be the new title sponsor of the Pop-Tarts Bowl with our partners at Florida Citrus Sports and cannot wait to host Crazy Good experiences for fans and players alike in Orlando, and for those joining us from home."

The fully integrated, multi-year partnership between Pop-Tarts and Florida Citrus Sports includes exclusive naming rights, digital and social media content, in-stadium exposure, product sampling and on-site activation at the game and other organization events.

Most recently known as the Cheez-It® Bowl, it has become must-see TV as one of America's favorite post-season contests since relocating to Central Florida in 2001.

"We're excited to partner with Pop-Tarts and look forward to welcoming another one of America's most beloved brands to Orlando," Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said. "The best bowl trip in college football only gets better with the Most Valuable Pastry on your team, so get ready for unforgettable experiences at the Pop-Tarts Bowl debut this December."

The 2022 bowl game, a 35-32 Florida State University victory over University of Oklahoma, drew an announced crowd of 61,520 and boasted a total live audience of 5.4 million viewers, making it last year's second-most-watched postseason game outside of the New Year's Six.

Cheez-It will remain the cheeziest sponsor of college football's postseason at the Cheez-It® Citrus Bowl, also organized by Florida Citrus Sports and held at Camping World Stadium. The 78th Cheez-It Citrus Bowl—the second with your favorite snack cracker as the sponsor—will kick off at 1 p.m. on New Year's Day and airs on ABC. Tickets to both games are available through Florida Citrus Sports now and will go on sale to the public after teams are selected on Sunday, Dec. 3.

ABOUT FLORIDA CITRUS SPORTS

Florida Citrus Sports is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Florida Blue Florida Classic, the FC Series and the Camping World Kickoff. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com.

ABOUT KELLOGG COMPANY

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

Pop-Tarts is a product sold by Kellogg Company. Kellogg Company will spin off its North American cereal business by the end of 2023. At that time, Pop-Tarts will be part of the Kellanova portfolio.

