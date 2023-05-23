Sony Announces the ZV-1 II Vlogging Digital Camera; YouTube First Look and Preorder Info at B&H Photo

Sony Expands Vlogging Lineup with its new ZV-1 II digital camera. Designed for vlogging and other creative content, this camera is the direct descendent of the fan-favorite ZV-1.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to introduce Sony's latest Vlogging camera, the ZV-1 II. Descended from Sony's popular ZV-1, the ZV-1 II promises to be an even better compact camera with a bevy of improvements based on user feedback.

Improvements include a wider zoom lens with an 18-50mm equivalent focal length—a significant upgrade over the ZV-1's 24-70mm focal length. At its widest end, the Sony ZV-1 II can easily fit up to three people in the frame and features facial recognition software to keep everyone in focus.

The 3-capsule microphone has also received a big upgrade for users who enjoy narrating behind the camera. With changeable directivity, the intelligent mic recognizes faces and objects and prioritizes audio capture from the direction of the subject.

Touch controls have also been improved, with smartphone-like swiping gestures to access the shooting menu and other basic settings, much like the ZV-E1. Like the ZV-E1, the new camera now features Slow and Quick mode, as well as the Cinematic Vlog setting, allowing creatives to output cinematic content without getting too technical.

Many popular features found in the ZV-1 can also be found in the ZV-1 II. The vlogging keystones such as Face Priority AE and natural-looking skin have carried over and will likely look similar, as both cameras have the same 1.0 Exmor RS sensor, ND filters, and auto focus capabilities.

Fans of the ZV-1 will also be excited to know that Sony has done away with the Micro USB in favor of a USB-C input for greater convenience and ease-of-use. This change will improve its viability as a streaming camera to work alongside the more common USB-C peripherals.

With much to look forward to, preorders for the ZV-1 II begin on 05/24/2023 and orders are expected to roll out in June.

