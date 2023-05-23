MIDEA AND MANCHESTER CITY EXTEND GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

MANCHESTER, England, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, one of the world's leading and largest home appliances producer, today announced the extension of its global partnership with Manchester City.

The renewed agreement - which covers both the men's and women's teams and expanded to include City in the Community (CITC) in 2021 – sees the partnership enter its fourth term.

From the very beginning of the partnership in January 2020, Midea and Manchester City have collaborated to create a series of award-winning activations including the #MideaHomeChallenge, which saw City players performing tricks and inspiring fans to have football fun at home during lockdown, and #TasteTactics with players presenting their favourite dishes that were then cooked by celebrity chefs for fans to recreate at home.

The #MideaWorldClassAwards, launched at the end of each season of the partnership to date, has also been a hugely successful content series. Featuring Club Ambassadors Paul Dickov and Shaun Wright-Phillips, fans are encouraged to vote for their player of the season over fun categories such as the "Freshest Opener" (sponsored by Midea's Fridge) and the "Coolest Distributor" (sponsored by the Midea's Air-Conditioner) or the "Brilliant Finisher" (sponsored by Midea's Dishwasher). This year's eagerly awaited edition is soon to be released across Midea and Manchester City channels.

As part of the renewal, Midea and Manchester City will continue to create high quality content campaigns through further collaboration with players. The Midea brand, and their extensive range of products, will also be further showcased to match going fans and millions watching worldwide through increased brand presence in the Etihad Stadium across super-sized LED and pitch side branding.

Roel de Vries, Chief Operating Officer at City Football Group, said: "We are pleased to further extend our partnership with Midea today. We're incredibly proud of the success the partnership has seen to date and the high-quality content and activations we've been able to deliver in collaboration with Midea. As we move into this new term, we look forward to continuing to work together as we deliver further exciting projects for our fans."

"We kicked off our partnership during difficult times in early 2020 and have built a truly winning partnership over the years. I am delighted by Midea's global brand visibility at every Manchester City home game as well as all our different and overperforming digital content series being loved by the fans all around the world. The partnership team has shown, and the data has proven that this partnership is one imperative asset for Midea's global brand building vision over the coming years." said Eric Wang, President of Midea Group's Consumer Appliances Business.

Midea and Manchester City will also make further exciting announcements later this year.

