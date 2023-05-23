Michelle Froah Named as Global Chief Marketing Officer at ETS

PRINCETON, N.J., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS CEO Amit Sevak named Michelle Froah as Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of ETS. Froah joins at an exciting time as ETS continues its global transformation to expand how it serves learners with solutions that leverage today's technologies and deliver real time insights that move people forward.

Froah will lead a global team focused on end-to-end innovation and elevating ETS's position in the global learning and solution space. Reporting to the CEO, Froah has responsibility for building ETS's marketing and innovation globally across enterprise functions, product innovation, business marketing and community engagement.

"Michelle's impressive track record of launching and building worldwide brands across industries will be a great addition to our team," said Sevak. "I'm thrilled to have Michelle on board taking on this critical global leadership role at ETS and ensuring the voice of the customer is at the center of all that we do."

Froah most recently served as Senior Vice President of Global Brand and Marketing at MetLife® and previous to that led marketing, sales, and operations functions across the globe for Samsung® Electronics America, Kimberly-Clark™, and Procter & Gamble. She is an accomplished C-suite executive whose deep roots in growing brands and driving growth has expanded the global reach of products and brands across industries.

"This is an exciting time to join ETS and set the direction for product innovation, brand stewardship, and customer and community impact in an increasingly digital world," said Froah. "The ETS mission requires us to move with urgency and passion for learners worldwide, and I'm delighted to be leading a team with such purpose."

Froah serves on The Marketing Society NY Regional Board as Co-Chair, Brand Innovators Advisory Board, ANA CMO Growth Council and Rye Art Center board. She holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University and an MBA from the Henry B. Tippe School of Business at the University of Iowa.

We believe in the life-changing power of learning. For the last 75 years, we've been driven by a vision of what's possible when all people can improve their lives through education. It's why our uncompromising commitment to equity and fairness is behind everything we do. ETS serves learners, educators and government agencies by providing measurement solutions, and conducting research, analysis and policy studies. ETS develops, administers and scores tens of millions of tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® — in more than 200 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org

