American Tire Distributors Continues Support of Our Nation's Heroes Through Gary Sinise Foundation

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tire Distributors (ATD) is proud to announce its continued dedication to the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF), a nonprofit organization committed to serving our nation's defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. Through its third annual Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign, ATD and Tire Pros are working together to exceed last year's donation of $1.5 million to GSF.

To kick off the campaign, ATD hosted a 5K for Heroes fundraiser in May for associates and their families, all across the country. Along with GSF, ATD will also host a First Responder's Day fundraiser on Sept. 10 in Charlotte, North Carolina, that will include a fun, outdoor event that will feature various booths and activities, and a performance by the Lt. Dan Band to honor local first responders and their families. The campaign will conclude with a donation presentation at the Third Annual Gala for Heroes on Oct. 8 and the annual Golf for Heroes on Oct. 9.

"The Gary Sinise Foundation serves as an inspiring beacon of hope and solidarity, and ATD is proud to continue with our partnership with them to support our nation's heroes," said Stuart Schuette, President and CEO of ATD. "Their commitment of supporting these heroes during their most challenging times is truly inspiring. We are privileged to contribute to the work they are doing and share their passion for making a difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much."

The donations raised during the Summer for Heroes campaign will support wounded heroes, first responders and families of fallen heroes by helping fund four Gary Sinise Foundation programs, including:

Mental Wellness Support. GSF is addressing mental wellness needs for veterans and first responders through strategic partnerships with various organizations. Their support ranges from detailed evaluation and treatment, private inpatient treatment, resiliency workshops and support communities, among other empowering and innovative opportunities.

First Responders Outreach. GSF helps equip first responders with training, equipment, and critical funding for emergencies. For those who have been severely wounded in the line of duty, GSF builds smart-technology adapted homes and/or provides home modification to empower them on their healing journey.

Snowball Express. This program provides support to families of fallen heroes with opportunities to connect with other families who have experienced similar loss, make new memories, and honor their fallen loved one.

Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.). In addition to providing home modifications, adapted vehicles, and mobility devices, R.I.S.E. supports the construction of specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded heroes.

Since 2019, ATD has raised $2.75 million for the Gary Sinise Foundation. In 2022, ATD's Summer for Heroes campaign raised over $1.5 million, which helped fund mental health and suicide prevention programs, community outreach and support programs for families of fallen heroes.

About American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 115 distribution centers serving approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery, and value-added services to tire and automotive service customers. American Tire Distributors employs approximately 4,500 associates across its distribution center network. In 2023, the company was recognized as one of Charlotte's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, a Silver Stevie award winner for Automotive & Transport Equipment (Large) Company of the Year and as a SEAL Environmental Initiative Award winner.

About The Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, who has been an advocate of our nation's defenders for nearly 40 years. The Gary Sinise Foundation's mission is to serve our country by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. The Foundation's four programmatic pillars are our way of "doing a little more" for those who sacrifice so much for our country. As our Founder and Chairman Gary Sinise always says, "While we can never do enough for our defenders and their loved ones, we can always do a little more." That spirit of service is the bedrock of all of the Foundation's programs, which include R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) Program, Relief and Resiliency Program, Community and Education Program , the First Responders Outreach Program. For more information, please visit GarySiniseFoundation.org.

