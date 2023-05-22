SprintRay Launches Ceramic-Infused 3D Printing Resins for High Performance Dentures

Features FDA 510(k) cleared High Impact Denture Base resin, the first ceramic-infused 3D printing material for denture bases, and certified biocompatible High Impact Denture Teeth resin

Leverages proprietary, future-forward NanoFusion™ technology that suspends the optimal amount of ceramic, with minimal mixing, for superb denture strength and fracture resistance

Introduces new, simplified treatment planning with SprintRay Cloud Design, making it easy for dental professionals to delegate the computer-aided design (CAD) workflow

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay Inc., a global leader in digital dentistry and 3D printing solutions, today announced that it has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for High Impact Denture Base, the first ceramic infused denture material for 3D fabrication and repair of full and partial removable dentures and baseplates. Designed to be used with High Impact Denture Teeth, these high-performance denture resins shift the paradigm of digital dentistry with advancements in ceramic-infused 3D printing materials that deliver strong mechanical properties. Using High Impact Denture resins, the SprintRay workflow provides a seamless, in-office fabrication process for removable dentures.

(PRNewswire)

The global demand for dentures is increasing, and it is predicted to reach $3.1 billion by 2032.1 In the United States, approximately 40 million adults are edentulous, meaning they are missing all of their teeth, and six million adults receive new dentures annually.2 Traditionally, dentures are produced using analog impressions sent to a lab, requiring anywhere from 4 to 6 patient visits and up to 3 to 4 weeks in wait time. The emergence of digitally produced dentures has enabled the speed and convenience of in-office production, but the limitations of first-generation 3D resins in performance, strength, and durability have slowed adoption. Now, SprintRay offers a complete digital solution combined with High Performance resins to deliver strength and durability with speed

"SprintRay was founded on the promise of developing carefully curated 3D printing solutions with market-leading performance, and our high impact denture ecosystem is a key example of this commitment," said SprintRay CEO and Co-Founder Amir Mansouri, Ph.D. "We wanted to ensure that, unlike with first-generation 3D printed or legacy milled denture solutions, dental professionals won't have to compromise on strength, longevity, or durability for in-office speed and efficiency. We sought to develop a solution that delivered on all fronts."

Proprietary NanoFusion Delivers High Performance

SprintRay High Impact Base is the first ceramic-infused 3D printing material for dentures, answering the need in the market for a strong and durable denture material. High Impact Base and Teeth resins are uniquely formulated with NanoFusion™, SprintRay's proprietary approach to dental chemistry. Materials developed with NanoFusion™ have a novel ceramic composition and form dense polymer chains to deliver dental prostheses with better strength, longevity, and durability compared to competitor materials. NanoFusion™ enables High Impact Denture Base and High Impact Denture Teeth to be infused with the optimal amount of ceramic to excel in fracture resistance and wear resistance, outperforming 3D printing and milled competitor materials on multiple measures.

On-Demand, Customized Denture Design Services

The SprintRay digital denture workflow was designed to solve critical issues commonly faced with 3D printing and provide a complete end-to-end scan-to-print solution that includes design. In partnership with leading dental scanner manufacturers, patient data scans are easily transferred to SprintRay Cloud Design. This cloud-based platform provides high-quality, expert design services. Once design requests are submitted, the design turnaround is 48-72 hours, drastically reducing time compared to traditional denture workflows.

With the High Impact resin launch, SprintRay now provides on-demand custom denture design services for as little as $75/arch, eliminating the need for dental computer-aided design (CAD) software. Cloud Design will offer 3 options for aesthetics for full arch complete denture designs, providing dentists with customized choices to meet each patient's unique aesthetic and financial needs.

A Fully Integrated Ecosystem

High Impact Denture resins are fully integrated with the SprintRay industry-leading 3D printing ecosystem, including the Pro S 3D printer and advanced ProCure 2 and Pro Wash/Dry systems, enabling dentists to print a full denture in <2 hours. Furthermore, this seamless workflow for producing removable dentures delivers optimal results for patients in as little as 2 visits.

"The new SprintRay High Impact Denture Base and Teeth are a huge leap forward in the strength, durability, and longevity of the denture solution I can provide my patients," said Dr. Andrew Johnson. "With High Impact Denture Base and teeth resin in my practice, I now have the combined value of high impact materials without the challenge of curing and post processing two separate, independent materials. I can produce durable, long-lasting, and beautiful dentures in much less time than traditional methods."

SprintRay will present details of this new workflow and material ecosystem at the California Dental Association (CDA) Presents the Art and Science of Dentistry from May 18-20, 2023 in Anaheim, CA.

About SprintRay

SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge solutions for digital dentistry, including 3D printers, post processing ecosystems, advanced AI-powered software, and innovative materials. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class service by using SprintRay to speed up delivery and increase customization of care. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com.

Media Contact

press@sprintray.com

1 Transparency Market Research, 2023

2 American College of Prosthodontics, 2022

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/SprintRay Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SprintRay