Sur La Table® Will Accept Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons

Throughout The Month of May, Sur La Table Customers Will Be Able to Use Their Iconic Blue Coupons at Any Sur La Table Retail Location

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sur La Table, the leading retail destination since 1972 for those passionate about cooking and entertaining, announced today that the brand will accept retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's coupons at any Sur La Table retail location through May 31st, 2023. Customers can use their blue valid coupon to enjoy 20% off a single item on a wide range of cookware, bakeware, kitchen electrics, tools and gadgets, cutlery, tabletop items and more. Standard terms and conditions will apply*. Shoppers will be able to use their oversized blue coupons for in-store purchases only and it will be eligible for a one-time purchase per customer.

SLT Logo (PRNewswire)

"At Sur La Table, our goal has always been to create happiness through cooking and sharing food. We welcome all customers in our stores where they will find cooking and entertaining essentials, from the best brands, available at the best price. Our in-store brand specialists are product experts to help you shop, and our resident chefs lead our in-store cooking classes and can answer all your culinary questions." says Jordan Voloshin, CEO of Sur La Table. "Once we heard of the recent retailer closures, we decided to offer our new and existing customers a small token of our appreciation by providing them the opportunity to purchase a product at our stores at a great value by using coupons they otherwise wouldn't have been able to use."

*Terms and Conditions apply:

Honor Retail Competitor's Blue Coupon - 20% Off Single Item. Valid for one regularly priced item and in-store purchase only. This offer is not associated with or endorsed by Bed Bath & Beyond. To redeem offer: Present a retail competitors mailed, unexpired blue coupon in-store to receive this discount. One-time use per customer. Offer valid until 5/31/2023. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Not redeemable for cash. No adjustments to prior purchases. Specific brand exclusions applicable.

For more information and to find a Sur La Table store near you, please visit www.surlatable.com.

About Sur La Table

Our company started with a simple idea: Make good food. Share it. Do it often. Sur La Table is as close to this mission today as the day we opened our doors in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1972. From the beginning, our founder Shirley Collins partnered with the world's best chefs and kitchen brands to bring customers trusted tools to make delicious memories. Our resident chefs teach 60,000 cooking classes a year to more than 700,000 people in our kitchens and now online. With stores across the US and many local cooking schools, Sur La Table is a resource for cooks of all levels. And we continue to create happiness through cooking and sharing good food. Make More Gather Often. That's our invitation to you.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sur La Table