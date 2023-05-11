SOL Mental Health announces new Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Trexler

DENVER, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOL Mental Health announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Kevin Trexler as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Trexler will succeed Evan Lengerich, who co-founded the Company in 2019. Lengerich will continue to serve as the Company's President and focus on the company's national expansion with strategic partners.

"Kevin brings strong leadership and decades of experience in health care services to the company. I am excited to see how the organization will expand with his guidance. Most importantly, Kevin is aligned with our mission and values and focused on creating an environment where clinicians can deliver outstanding patient care," said Lengerich.

Kevin Trexler joins SOL Mental Health from American Dental Partners, where he served as CEO from 2015-2021. Prior to American Dental Partners, he worked at DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. in various roles since 2006, most recently as Senior Vice President of Operations where he led ~700 clinics in the eastern US. Before that, Trexler served on a fast attack submarine in the US Navy. He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.B.A from Harvard Business School.

Trexler said of the appointment, "I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve clinicians and patients at SOL Mental Health. There is a mental healthcare crisis in our country, and we are committed to improving access to and the quality of care delivered."

SOL is a fully in-network, comprehensive, outpatient behavioral health practice serving children, adolescents, and adults through both in-person clinics as well as virtual care options. The company was founded in Denver and provides care to thousands of patients in multiple states.

