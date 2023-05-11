Knightvest Capital Continues Expansion and Enters South Carolina Market with the Acquisition of a Leading Residential Community in Fort Mill

DALLAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knightvest Capital, a fully integrated real estate investment company, announced today it has entered the South Carolina market by acquiring The Apartments at Brayden, a 332-unit garden-style residential community in Fort Mill, South Carolina, one of the fastest growing suburbs of Charlotte. The low-density, garden-style community was built in 2016 and includes one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as a variety of amenities such as a swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. The acquisition marks the company's fifth investment in the Charlotte metro area since 2020.

"This acquisition is another important milestone as we continue our targeted expansion strategy in high-growth metro areas across the Sun Belt," said David Moore, Knightvest Founder and CEO. "Our team continues to operate with excellence, and I'm excited to bring our best-in-class renovation approach to The Apartments at Brayden as we focus on driving strong returns for our investors while delivering high quality living experiences for residents."

Fort Mill, South Carolina is located in the Charlotte, North Carolina Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) and has been recognized for a variety of strong attributes including its leading school system. In 2020, the United States Census Bureau also cited Fort Mill as the fastest growing city in the nation.

Knightvest Capital closed on the acquisition on April 28, 2023. The Company plans to further modernize the community by renovating unit interiors and enhancing property amenities. The company will also implement its proven property management strategies to ensure efficient operations and excellent customer service.

Knightvest is a fully integrated investment and management company specializing in renovating and repositioning multifamily properties. Since its founding in 2007, Knightvest has invested over $10 billion to acquire over 55,000 units of multifamily properties across Texas, Arizona, North and South Carolina, and Florida. With a strong mission-driven culture, the Company has quickly grown to become one of the largest multifamily owners in the United States by providing consistent returns for investors and working to improve the quality of life for its residents.

