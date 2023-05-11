Agilisium Ranks in AIM's PeMa Quadrant 2023 for Top Data Engineering Service Providers

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium Consulting, a leading data engineering solutions provider, has been recognized as a PeMa Quadrant 2023 for 'Top Data Engineering Service Providers' by AIM Research. Agilisium is one of the top four companies to score over 90% based on work delivery capabilities and the youngest Life Sciences centric innovative Data Engineering solution provider to hit this list.

Agilisium is a Big Data and Analytics company with a clear focus on helping organizations take the “Data-to-Insights-Leap”. Agilisium is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with strong expertise in Data lake solutions, Data Engineering, Data Migration & Modernization, Da-ta Governance and Data Visualization. (PRNewsfoto/Agilisium Consulting) (PRNewswire)

Agilisium is the fastest-growing "Top Data Engineering service provider" to score over 90% on work delivery capabilities

This prestigious recognition is a testament to Agilisium's commitment to delivering disruptive and reliable data engineering solutions to its clients from fast growing startups to F500s. Agilisium expands its core capabilities in building Data-driven solutions around Data Lakehouses, BI & Data Analytics, Data Observability, and cognitive technologies like generative AI & advanced machine learning tools.

Agilisium is a trusted partner of major technology players like AWS, Databricks, Microsoft Azure, Snowflake, and more. The company has 10+ global delivery centers with 900+ "Enterprise-grade" data engineering professionals worldwide. The team of data engineers at Agilisium has expertise in creating cutting edge data-driven solutions, and their solutions aim to assist businesses in leveraging the potential of their data enhancing operational efficiency and lowering expenses.

Speaking about the recognition, Agilisium's CEO, Raj Babu, said, "Advanced data engineering and governance capabilities are essential for enterprises looking to generate timely insights. At Agilisium, our approach is engineered to enable our clients to build more self-sufficient "Data & Analytics Labs". This recognition reaffirms our commitment to providing the best-in-class data engineering solutions to our clients, and we are proud to be part of this elite group of service providers."

Agilisium has pioneered in the "Data Engineering Maturity" category based on the work delivery capabilities that it delivered to its customers from various industries like Pharmaceuticals, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing & more. AIM Research's 2023 PeMa Quadrant report is a comprehensive analysis of the data engineering landscape. This recognition accelerates the company to go closer to its goal of "Building Data-driven innovation strategy for future-proof business."

About Agilisium

Agilisium is the fastest-growing Cloud Transformation & Data Analytics Company having strong expertise in Data Lakehouse solutions, Data Warehouse Engineering, Data Migration & Modernization, Business Intelligence, and Cloud Optimization services. Agilisium helps companies architect, build, migrate, and manage their application workloads to accelerate their journey to the agile cloud, achieve desired business outcomes, and reach emerging global markets. Learn more at www.Agilisium.com.

