TeraWatt Bolsters Executive Leadership Bench with Two Appointees Amid Accelerated Push for EV Adoption

Justin Turner is Named Chief Revenue Officer, West Owens as Chief Financial Officer as Nationwide Demand for EV Infrastructure Intensifies

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Infrastructure , a company powering electrified fleets with the most reliable network of charging centers, today announced the appointment of Justin Turner as Chief Revenue Officer and the promotion of West Owens, Senior Vice President of Finance and Structuring, to Chief Financial Officer. Turner brings deep domain expertise to the role, having previously held the CRO role at Flock Freight, while Owens brings years of financial leadership experience in the energy and consumer finance sectors.

Following significant local and national policy tailwinds aimed at curbing emissions within the transportation sector, these appointments will support TeraWatt's mission to build the nation's first multi-state EV charging network for medium- and heavy-duty fleets. Providing a full stack EV charging solution that includes site selection and acquisition, infrastructure buildout, and operation and maintenance, TeraWatt is positioned to meet the demand for accelerated electrification and lead the transition to zero-emission transport.

At TeraWatt, Turner will oversee the global revenue, marketing and customer success functions as the company enters its next phase of growth following last year's billion dollar fundraise . Bringing over a decade of leadership experience, Turner has grown organizational revenue over 20x in prior roles, and oversaw a variety of functions such as GTM strategy, sales, acquisition, retention and overall customer experience at logistics companies including Flock Freight, STORD, GlobalTranz and Coyote Logistics.

Owens joined TeraWatt in 2021 as Senior Vice President, Finance and Structuring, and brings a speciality in opening up new asset classes to scalable capital market financing. Taking on the role of CFO, Owens will be responsible for setting the financial reporting and capital strategy and execution for TeraWatt, including deal sourcing, structuring, diligence, negotiations, management, accounting, FP&A, operations and strategic advisory. Prior to TeraWatt, he successfully advised multiple early stage energy companies, including OhmConnect, Gradient and SunShare. As a former senior executive at multiple other companies, including SolarCity (acquired by Tesla), AMS and Future Family, Owens raised more than $2 billion in diversified capital.

As part of the White House's EV Acceleration Challenge to support America's historic transition to electric vehicles, TeraWatt recently committed to delivering one terawatt-hour of charging for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles by 2025, which is equivalent to powering over 160,000 homes for a year.

"The demand for EV charging infrastructure continues to accelerate on both a federal and state level as new policies and mandates emerge to curb emissions from commercial vehicles and increase the number of zero-emission vehicles on the road," said Neha Palmer, CEO of TeraWatt. "Justin and West's deep expertise in driving strategic growth is a huge asset to TeraWatt as we rise to meet the rapidly growing charging demands of fleets with our high-powered charging solutions."

TeraWatt Infrastructure provides reliable charging solutions for the future of fleet transportation. The company designs, operates and owns electric vehicle charging hubs for fleet operations combining property assets with energy and charging expertise. TeraWatt was founded, in the absence of anything like it, to be the nation's reliable, long-term partner in the inevitable transition to all-electric transportation. For more information: www.terawattinfrastructure.com .

