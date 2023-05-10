Honda Aircraft Company Expands its Southeast Asia Footprint with Sales Representatives

Forth Corporation and WingsOverAsia Represent HondaJet Sales in 10 Countries in the Region

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company today announced two new authorized sales representatives (ASR) for HondaJet sales activities in Southeast Asia. The region-wide sales network offers customers in Southeast Asia greater accessibility and responsiveness to their needs. Forth Corporation Public Company Limited, based in Bangkok, Thailand, represents HondaJet sales in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, while Singapore-based WingsOverAsia Pte Ltd represents HondaJet sales in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines.

Honda Aircraft Company continues to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia for a seamless customer experience in response to the growing demand for the HondaJet. This announcement comes after the appointment in 2022 of Malaysia-based KarbonMRO as the exclusive authorized service center (ASC) for Southeast Asia.

As the HondaJet global fleet exceeds 170,000 flight hours and grows to 230 aircraft worldwide, Honda Aircraft Company remains committed to improving customer satisfaction. Recently, the company has added a new FAA-certified HondaJet Level D full flight simulator at its Greensboro, NC (U.S.) headquarters and expanded its service network to 21 locations worldwide. Honda Aircraft Company's sales and service footprint now spans the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Comments from Peter Kriegler, VP of Sales of Honda Aircraft Company

"Southeast Asia is a dynamic market for business aviation, and we are excited to expand our presence in the region to deepen our connections with local customers. Forth Corporation and WingsOverAsia bring valuable local expertise to the HondaJet sales network in Southeast Asia, and we are delighted to have them join us on this journey. At Honda Aircraft, we are dedicated to exceeding our local customers' expectations with the unmatched capabilities of the HondaJet as well as prompt and attentive services."

Comments from Pattanan Amatanon, COO of Forth Corporation Public Company Limited

"We are thrilled to be appointed as an authorized sales representative for Honda Aircraft Company in Southeast Asia. The HondaJet's impressive fuel efficiency and range make it perfectly suited for this region. Forth Corporation's partnership with Honda Aircraft promises to bring new values to the market, and we are committed to providing exceptional sales support for HondaJet customers through our proven expertise in aviation."

Comments from Yeow Meng Ng, Managing Director of WingsOverAsia Pte Ltd

"We are excited to join the HondaJet sales network in Southeast Asia. We are looking forward to growing a dedicated sales team to deliver above and beyond aircraft acquisition and ownership support, enabling customers to benefit from the time and cost savings of flying the farthest, fastest, most comfortable and efficient business jet in its category."

