FGI INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

EAST HANOVER, N.J., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FGI Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: FGI) ("FGI" or the "Company"), a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products, today announced results for the first quarter 2023.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

(As compared to the first quarter of 2022)

Total revenues of $27.2 million , (37.7%) y/y

Gross profit of $7.2 million , (4.3%), Gross margin of 26.5%, +925 bps y/y

Net loss of ($0.3) million

Adjusted net loss of ($0.2) million

Adjusted operating income of $0.1 million

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We were very pleased with our continued strong operational execution during the first quarter in what remains a very challenging market environment," stated David Bruce, President and Chief Executive Officer of FGI. "We reported a record first quarter gross margin of 26.5%, which was up 925 basis points compared to the prior-year period despite the ongoing customer de-stocking and uneven demand trends witnessed during the quarter. The inventory correction that has been a headwind to our revenue growth over the last year has persisted into 2023, with the macro uncertainty adding another layer of pressure as many large customers are taking a very cautious stance and looking to reduce inventories to levels below historical averages. This is expected to prolong the de-stocking headwinds, particularly in the pro channel where the inventory correction will likely extend into at least the second quarter. However, we remain confident in the progress we are making on our organic growth initiatives through our Brands, Products, and Channels (BPC) strategy, which combined with our strong execution should result in profitable growth once channel inventory levels normalize."

"While the uncertain demand environment, persistent inflation, and destocking headwinds are pressuring results in the near-term, we continue to take a long-term approach and remain focused on executing against our key strategic initiatives," noted Bruce. "We were very excited to see our strategic focus pay off during the first quarter, as we were awarded several new product programs with key retail partners that will be key contributors to organic growth in the coming quarters. It is also important to note that during challenging market periods, we benefit from our diversified product portfolio and long-standing customer relationships. Many industry participants are facing challenges due to consumers trading down to lower priced products, but we are well-positioned given our 'good, better, best' product portfolio and our strong private-label offering, which is benefitting from the recent trends. In addition, our long-term customers look to FGI for support during difficult times, and as a result, we have not suffered any product or customer losses."

"The supply chain inefficiencies and inflationary pressures resulted in challenges to our working capital usage during 2022, but our strict financial discipline has resulted in significantly improved free cash flow conversion in recent quarters, putting us in a strong financial position at the end of the first quarter," stated Perry Lin, Chief Financial Officer of FGI. "We reported a cash balance of $7.4 million at March 31, 2023, which, combined with our borrowing capacity, provided us with total liquidity of $22.5 million at the end of the quarter, allowing us ample financial flexibility to support our organic growth initiatives and the ability to pursue strategic M&A."

"We will continue to invest in our internal growth initiatives and focus on our operational execution, which should position the Company for long-term success as market conditions stabilize," continued Bruce. "Our strong performance as it relates to our BPC strategy is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, and we are confident in our ability to capitalize on these successes and continue delivering value to our customers. While the uncertain demand outlook will likely extend the inventory correction, we remain confident in our strategy and our ability to execute, and as a result, we continue to expect full-year 2023 revenues of $145 million to $163 million, adjusted operating income of $6.0 million to $6.8 million and adjusted net income of $4.2 million to $4.7 million."

STRATEGIC UPDATE

FGI intends to drive long-term shareholder value through execution of its Brands, Products and Channels strategy to drive organic growth, enhanced financial performance, and efficient capital deployment. Some of the key accomplishments during the first quarter 2023 were as follows:

BPC Strategy: While near-term market fundamentals have been challenging, FGI has continued to invest in its BPC strategy, and the benefits of this strategy were evident during the first quarter, as the Company received several contract awards.

Enhanced Financial Performance: FGI continued its strong operational execution during the first quarter, which resulted in another period of strong gross margin performance. Gross margin was 26.5% during the first quarter of 2023, up from 17.3% in the same period last year and up nearly 300 basis points sequentially despite the normal first quarter seasonal revenue decline. While the Company does not expect to sustain the first quarter gross margin levels for the full year, FGI is positioned for strong gross margin improvement in 2023, as compared to the full year 2022, owing to a more favorable revenue mix, lower freight costs, and the benefit of pricing increases implemented in 2022.

Efficient Capital Deployment: FGI will continue to prioritize capital deployment in support of its core organic growth opportunities. Additionally, with total liquidity of $22.5 million at March 31, 2023 , the Company has the financial flexibility to pursue opportunistic bolt-on acquisition opportunities to supplement its organic growth strategy.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Revenue totaled $27.2 million during the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 37.7% compared to the prior-year period, driven by continued inventory de-stocking across all segments and geographies, partially offset by growth in Other product categories, primarily the custom kitchen cabinetry business. Currency was a 1.1% headwind to revenue growth during the first quarter.

Sanitaryware revenue was $15.4 million during the first quarter of 2023, down from $26.8 million in the prior-year period. The revenue decline was due to ongoing inventory de-stocking, primarily in the pro channel, as customers are becoming increasingly cautious regarding inventory levels, with some large customers reducing their inventory levels to below historical average levels.

Bath Furniture revenue was $5.0 million during the first quarter of 2023, a decline from revenue of $10.1 million in the prior-year period. As previously noted, our Bath Furniture business has been experiencing significant de-stocking, and customers continued to decrease inventory levels amidst some modest softening in overall demand from the prior year period.

Shower Systems revenue was $5.0 million during 1Q23, down from $6.0 million last year. The decline in shower systems revenue is expected to be temporary, as momentum in the business remains strong, highlighted by several awards with national retailer partners that we expect to roll out in the second half of 2023.

Other revenue was $1.8 million during the first quarter, up from $0.7 million in the prior year, driven by growth in the custom kitchen cabinetry business.

Gross profit was $7.2 million during the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of only 4.3% compared to last year, as the revenue headwinds experienced during the quarter, were offset by a shift in the revenue mix towards the higher-margin shower systems and custom kitchen cabinetry businesses. Gross profit margin improved to 26.5% during the first quarter of 2023, up 925 basis points from the prior-year period. In addition to the more favorable mix, gross margins also benefitted from price increases implemented during 2022 and lower freight costs. During the first quarter of 2023, the Other category, primarily shower systems and kitchen cabinetry, accounted for 25% of revenues, up from 15% last year.

Operating income was approximately break-even during the first quarter of 2023, at a loss of $3,000, down from income of $0.7 million in the prior-year period. Operating income during the first quarter of 2023 included non-recurring expenses of $0.1 million for business expansion expense and IPO-related legal expense. Excluding these one-time expenses, adjusted operating income was $0.1 million during the first quarter. The decline in operating income was a result of the lower gross profit and an increase in operating expenses tied to growth initiatives, as the Company continues to invest in its BPC growth strategy despite the short-term revenue pressures. The increase in operating expenses resulted from marketing spending for new product initiatives, expenses for the Kitchen & Bath trade show, costs to support the Australia and UK expansions, and expenses tied to the new kitchen business development opportunity. As a result, operating margin was 0.0% during the first quarter, down from 1.6% in the same period last year.

The Company reported a GAAP net loss of ($0.3) million, or ($0.03) per diluted share during the first quarter of 2023, versus net income of $0.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Net income for the first quarter of 2023 included after-tax expenses of $0.1 million related to business expansion expense and IPO-related legal expense. Net income for the first quarter of 2022 included after-tax expense of $0.2 million related to non-recurring IPO-related compensation expense. Excluding these items, adjusted net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was ($0.2) million, or ($0.02) per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $0.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

FINANCIAL RESOURCES AND LIQUIDITY

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $7.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, total debt of $8.4 million and $15.1 million of availability under its credit facilities net of letters of credit. Combined with cash and cash equivalents, total liquidity was $22.5 million at March 31, 2023.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

FGI believes the long-term outlook for the repair and remodel markets remains attractive, and the Company continues to be encouraged by the progress achieved on its organic growth initiatives through the BPC strategy. The Company has made excellent progress on its margin improvement initiatives, and management continues to expect repair and remodel industry volumes to decline in the mid-to-high single digits and inventory de-stocking to continue into 2023. As a result, the Company reiterates its fiscal 2023 guidance as follows:

Total Revenue of $145 million and $163 million

Total Adjusted Operating Income of $6.0 million and $6.8 million

Total Adjusted Net Income of $4.2 million to $4.7 million

The Company's 2023 guidance includes roughly $0.5 million of costs related to investments in a new kitchen program. Guidance for adjusted operating income and adjusted net income is presented on an adjusted basis and excludes non-recurring items. All guidance is current as of the time provided and is subject to change.

ABOUT FGI INDUSTRIES

FGI Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: FGI) is a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products. For over 30 years, we have built an industry-wide reputation for product innovation, quality, and excellent customer service. We are currently focused on the following product categories: sanitaryware (primarily toilets, sinks, pedestals and toilet seats), bath furniture (vanities, mirrors and cabinets), shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. These products are sold primarily for repair and remodel activity and, to a lesser extent, new home or commercial construction. We sell our products through numerous partners, including mass retail centers, wholesale and commercial distributors, online retailers and specialty stores.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we use the following non-GAAP measures to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business and assist us in making strategic decisions. Our non-GAAP measures are: Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margins and Adjusted Net Income. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). They are supplemental financial measures of our performance only, and should not be considered substitutes for net income, income from operations or any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other entities. We define Adjusted Operating Income as GAAP income from operations excluding the impact of certain non-recurring expenses, including expenses related to COVID–19 protocols, non-recurring compensation expenses related to our IPO, and one-time anti-dumping penalty expenses. We define Adjusted Net Income as GAAP net income excluding the tax-effected impact of certain non-recurring expenses and income such as expenses related to COVID–19 protocols, unusual litigation fees and non-recurring compensation expenses related to our IPO. We define Adjusted Operating Margins as adjusted income from operations divided by revenue.

We use these non-GAAP measures, along with U.S. GAAP measures, to evaluate our business, measure our financial performance and profitability and our ability to manage expenses, after adjusting for certain one-time expenses, identify trends affecting our business and assist us in making strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures, when reviewed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures, and not in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations under U.S. GAAP, are useful to investors as they are widely used measures of performance and the adjustments we make to these non-GAAP measures provide investors further insight into our profitability and additional perspectives in comparing our performance over time on a consistent basis. With respect to the Company's expectations of its future performance, the Company's reconciliations of full year 2023 Adjusted Operating Income and 2023 Adjusted Net Income are not available, as the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts to the degree of precision that would be required in the relevant GAAP measures without unreasonable effort.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "could," "may," "intend," "plan", "see" and "believe," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding FGI's guidance, the Company's growth strategies, outlook and potential acquisition activity, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated impact on the national and global economy, the company's planned product launches and new customer partnerships, the effect of supply chain disruptions and freight costs and estimates of customer de-stock and timing of market recoveries. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this release. For a full description of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, please refer to FGI's periodic filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission including those described as "Risk Factors" in FGI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. FGI does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

FGI INDUSTRIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





As of

As of



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



USD

USD ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash

$ 7,380,212

$ 10,067,428 Accounts receivable, net



12,106,710



14,295,859 Inventories, net



9,876,132



13,292,591 Prepayments and other current assets



2,928,377



2,588,081 Prepayments and other receivables – related parties



5,304,314



5,643,649 Total current assets



37,595,745



45,887,608













PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET



1,308,697



1,269,971













OTHER ASSETS











Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



16,263,039



9,815,572 Deferred tax assets, net



1,365,703



1,265,539 Other noncurrent assets



2,172,009



2,128,240 Total other assets



19,800,751



13,209,351 Total assets

$ 58,705,193

$ 60,366,930













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES











Short-term loans

$ 8,426,548

$ 9,795,052 Accounts payable



8,159,699



14,718,969 Accounts payable – related parties



568,406



104,442 Income tax payable



163,801



33,350 Operating lease liabilities – current



1,191,178



1,543,031 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



3,003,691



3,580,359 Total current liabilities



21,513,323



29,775,203













OTHER LIABILITIES











Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent



14,611,015



7,847,317 Total liabilities



36,124,338



37,622,520













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Preference Shares ($0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as

of March 31, 2023 and 2022)



—



— Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 9,500,000 and 7,000,000 shares issued

and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 2022)



950



950 Additional paid-in capital



20,579,580



20,459,859 Retained earnings



3,376,545



3,679,920 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,376,220)



(1,396,319) Total shareholders' equity



22,580,855



22,744,410 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 58,705,193

$ 60,366,930

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

FGI INDUSTRIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





















For the Three Months Ended





March 31,





2023

2022







USD



USD

REVENUES

$ 27,162,266

$ 43,575,239

















COST OF REVENUES



19,960,108



36,050,653

















GROSS PROFIT



7,202,158



7,524,586

















OPERATING EXPENSES













Selling and distribution



4,711,089



4,677,352

General and administrative



2,142,245



1,842,807

Research and development



351,751



313,681

Total operating expenses



7,205,085



6,833,840

















(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



(2,927)



690,746

















OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME













Interest income



1,375



31

Interest expense



(249,637)



(131,752)

Other (loss) income, net



(19,557)



98,845

Total other (expenses), net



(267,819)



(32,876)

















(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(270,746)



657,870

















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES













Current



132,765



171,499

Deferred



(100,136)



(43,822)

Total provision for income taxes



32,629



127,677

















NET (LOSS) INCOME



(303,375)



530,193

















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME













Foreign currency translation adjustment



20,099



(57,180)

















COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

$ (283,276)

$ 473,013

















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES













Basic



9,500,000



8,833,333

Diluted



9,508,750



10,941,667

















EARNINGS PER SHARE













Basic

$ (0.03)

$ 0.06

Diluted

$ (0.03)

$ 0.05





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.



FGI INDUSTRIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2023

2022





USD

USD

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net (loss) income

$ (303,375)

$ 530,193

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities













Depreciation and amortization



35,560



68,957

Share-based compensation



119,720



39,812

Provision for doubtful accounts



56,932



67,644

Provision of (reversal of) defective return



460,258



(284,548)

Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)



33,906



(20,460)

Deferred income taxes



(100,164)



(32,708)

Adjustment for Right of use assets



(89,093)



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable



1,671,959



5,942,915

Inventories



3,416,460



(317,256)

Prepayments and other current assets



(340,296)



(1,055,788)

Prepayments and other receivables – related parties



339,335



(4,200,435)

Other noncurrent assets



(43,769)



(606,253)

Income taxes



130,451



(616,952)

Right-of-use assets



385,477



313,929

Accounts payable



(6,559,270)



(8,085,105)

Accounts payable-related parties



463,964



—

Operating lease liabilities



(332,006)



(311,233)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(576,669)



(499,440)

Net cash used in operating activities



(1,230,620)



(9,066,727)

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchase of property and equipment



(74,173)



(24,383)

Net cash used in investing activities



(74,173)



(24,383)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Net (repayments of) proceeds from revolving credit facility



(1,368,504)



1,664,130

Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares in IPO



—



12,370,800

Excess payment over carrying value on long-lived assets acquisition from common-control affiliate













Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(1,368,504)



14,034,930

















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATION ON CASH



(13,919)



(34,378)

















NET CHANGES IN CASH



(2,687,216)



4,909,442

CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR



10,067,428



3,883,896

CASH, END OF YEAR

$ 7,380,212

$ 8,793,338

















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION













Cash paid during the period for interest



(250,263)



(130,954)

Cash paid during the period for income taxes



(2,263)



(784,689)

















NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES













New addition on Right-of-use assets



(7,444,961)











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.



Non-GAAP Measures

The following table reconciles Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margins, as well as Net income to Adjusted Net Income for the periods presented.





For the three months ended







March 31,







2023

2022



(Loss) Income from operations

$ (2,927)

$ 690,746



Adjustments:















Non-recurring IPO-related compensation



—



232,312



IPO legal fee



50,000









Business expansion expense



61,772









Adjusted income from operations



108,845



923,058



Revenue

$ 27,162,266

$ 43,575,239



Adjusted operating margins



0.4 %

2.1 %

























For the three months ended







March 31,







2023



2022

Net (Loss) Income

$ (303,375)

$ 530,193

Adjustments:













Non-recurring IPO-related compensation



—



232,312

IPO legal fee



50,000







Business expansion expense



61,772







Total



(191,603)



762,505

Tax impact of adjustment at 18% effective rate



(21,125)



(41,816)

Adjusted net (loss) income

$ (212,728)

$ 720,689



