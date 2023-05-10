Allkem and Livent to Create a Leading Global Integrated Lithium Chemicals Producer

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Allkem and Livent announce definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals valuing the combined company at US$10.6 billion (A$15.7 billion)1

Key Highlights

Creates a leading global lithium chemicals producer, with pro-forma CY'22 combined revenue of approximately US$1.9 billion 2 and adjusted EBITDA of approximately US$1.2 billion

Immediately enhances business-critical scale and global capabilities from closing, strengthening the ability to serve customers with a more resilient supply chain

Vertically integrated business model allows enhanced operational flexibility and potential for greater value capture across the value chain

Geographically adjacent, high quality, low-cost asset portfolio in Argentina and Canada creates opportunities to both accelerate and de-risk the development of a strong pipeline of attractive growth projects expected to deliver production capacity of approximately 250ktpa LCE by CY'27E 3

Significant expected run-rate operating synergies of approximately US$125 million per annum (pre-tax) and one-time capital savings of approximately US$200 million , driven mainly by asset proximity and co-development in Argentina and Canada . Additional synergies expected beyond CY'27E

Strong combined balance sheet and cash flow generation provide financial flexibility to deliver accelerated growth plans

Enhanced value proposition for shareholders, customers, employees, and local communities, with an unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsible growth

Allkem (ASX:AKE) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM) today announced the signing of a definitive agreement ("Transaction Agreement") to combine the two companies to create a leading global lithium chemicals producer ("NewCo"), (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2023, and upon closing of the all-stock merger of equals, Allkem shareholders will own approximately 56% and Livent shareholders will own approximately 44% of NewCo4.

Allkem and Livent, two global lithium chemicals companies, will combine their highly complementary range of assets, growth projects, and operating skills across extraction and processing under a vertically integrated business model with the scale and expertise to meet the rapidly growing demand for lithium chemical products. The combined company will have a significant footprint of low-cost assets diversified across key geographies, products, and customers. Given the proximity of certain assets in Argentina and Canada, significant cost synergies and capex savings, in addition to other anticipated commercial synergies, are expected to be realized from the opportunity to co-develop and de-risk future expansion projects and operations.

Livent is a global leader in lithium processing technologies with nearly eight decades of experience producing a diverse range of lithium chemicals for energy storage and other specialty applications. Allkem brings complementary expertise in conventional brine-based lithium extraction, hard rock mining, and lithium processing. With Livent's technical and commercial capabilities and its deep customer relationships, and Allkem's large and diverse resource base and significant growth pipeline, NewCo will be well-positioned to capitalize on the expected growth in lithium demand from electric vehicles ("EVs") and energy storage solutions.

Livent's President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Graves, said: "I am excited for what lies ahead as Livent and Allkem combine forces to help power the transition to EVs, cleaner energy and a more sustainable future. We look forward to playing an even bigger role in the acceleration of decarbonization policies by providing the lithium needed to enable this critical global energy shift. As a combined company, we will have the enhanced scale, product range, geographic coverage, and execution capabilities to meet our customers' rapidly growing demand for lithium chemicals. This transaction will capitalize on our highly complementary business models and our collective strengths, including our best-in-class technologies, assets, and people, to be a leading force in our industry driving growth in EV and energy storage applications. Together we can accelerate our growth plans and deliver more lithium, more reliably, and more quickly, than either of us can do alone. Jointly, we are committed to growing responsibly and supporting the communities where we operate, and we look forward to executing on our shared long-term vision."

Allkem's Chief Executive Officer, Martín Pérez de Solay, said: "The combination of Allkem and Livent is transformational with compelling strategic logic and marks a significant milestone in our efforts to grow the company. We are bringing together two highly complementary businesses to create a leading global lithium chemicals company, building on Allkem's demonstrated track record of integration. The vertically integrated NewCo will improve delivery of high-quality, value-added products to our diverse customer base and unlock material synergies. The combination brings together teams with strong expertise in project development, product innovation, and marketing, and sets us up for a faster and de-risked delivery of the next phase of our growth. I believe Allkem shareholders will realize significant benefits from the Transaction as the business transforms into a truly global player with listings in the US and Australia. We will maintain our joint commitment to safety, quality, and productivity and through increased scale we can also improve outcomes for our employees, customers, partners, and the communities in which we operate."

Strategic Benefits of the Combination

Creates a leading global lithium chemicals producer with enhanced business-critical scale and greater capacity to meet growing customer demand

Highly complementary and vertically integrated business model

Greater capacity and execution expertise to accelerate growth

Creating a global leader to capture the decarbonization opportunity through EV and battery storage solutions

Significant Financial Benefits

The combination is expected to create substantial value for the shareholders of both companies through:

Value creation from the synergistic combination and close proximity of assets, with additional synergies expected beyond CY'27E

Transaction metrics

Stronger financial profile positions the combined entity to deliver growth

Greater liquidity for investors and more diversified shareholder base

Tax-free all-stock transaction

Share for share exchange transaction expected to be a tax-free transaction for shareholders

Transaction Structure

NewCo will have a primary listing on the NYSE and maintain a foreign exempt listing on the ASX (via the issue of CDIs to Allkem shareholders). Under the terms of the Transaction, existing Allkem shareholders will receive one NewCo ASX listed CDI (or be able to elect to receive one NewCo NYSE listed share instead of a CDI) for each Allkem ordinary share held, except for shareholders in certain ineligible jurisdictions, who will receive cash proceeds from the sale of the NewCo CDIs in lieu of such CDIs after closing. Under the Merger, Livent shareholders will receive 2.406 NewCo NYSE listed shares of common stock for each Livent share held. Following the Transaction, Allkem and Livent shareholders are expected to own approximately 56% and 44% of the combined company, respectively.

Governance and Leadership

The Transaction Agreement and the Transaction have been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company, and in the case of Allkem, subject to the Independent Expert concluding, and continuing to conclude, that the Scheme is in the best interest of Allkem shareholders.

The combined company will benefit from proven and experienced business leaders at both the Board and executive levels, along with diverse, high-performing teams at NewCo's operating sites.

NewCo is to be incorporated in the Bailiwick of Jersey, with corporate headquarters to be in North America, with the exact location and company name to be announced at a later date, and corporate residency to be in Ireland.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Peter Coleman will become the Chairman of NewCo, Paul Graves will become the CEO of NewCo, and Gilberto Antoniazzi will become the CFO of NewCo. The NewCo Board will have 14 members, consisting of 7 directors designated by Allkem and 7 directors designated by Livent. The commercial, operational, and capital deployment teams will be comprised of representatives from both companies. Allkem CEO, Martín Pérez de Solay, will provide consulting services to NewCo to help facilitate a smooth integration process post transaction close.

Closing Conditions, Other Key Terms and Timing

Closing of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, approval by both Livent and Allkem shareholders, the Independent Expert concluding that the Scheme is in the best interest of Allkem shareholders and not changing, withdrawing, or qualifying that conclusion, tax opinion delivery, and Australian tax class ruling confirmation, and Australian Court approval.

Allkem and Livent shareholders do not need to take any action at this time. An explanatory statement and notice of meeting containing important information about the Scheme ("Scheme Booklet") will be dispatched to Allkem Shareholders and released on ASX in due course, likely in the second half of calendar year 2023. A proxy statement/prospectus containing important information about the Merger will be dispatched to Livent Shareholders and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in due course. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to closing, the Transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2023.

The Transaction Agreement includes reciprocal exclusivity arrangements (including notification obligations) in favour of both parties, a matching right regime in favour of both parties and termination fees in favour of both parties. The exclusivity arrangements are subject to customary exceptions that enable the directors of Allkem and Livent to comply with their respective fiduciary and / or statutory duties.

The full terms of the Transaction, including the closing conditions, are set out in the Transaction Agreement, a copy of which is attached to this announcement.

Advisors

Gordon Dyal & Co., LLC. is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Allens are acting as legal counsel to Livent.

UBS Securities Australia Limited and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as financial advisors and King & Wood Mallesons and Sidley Austin LLP are acting as legal counsel to Allkem.

Analyst and Investor Briefing

Livent and Allkem will each host a conference call for their respective analysts and investors in the U.S. and Australia. Management from both companies will participate.

The Livent hosted joint conference call will be held at 8:00 AM Eastern time to discuss the transaction. Participants can access the call via webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/784082116. The live webcast and related presentation materials can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the website ir.livent.com and will be archived for a period of 12 months.

The Allkem hosted joint conference call will be held at 9:30 AM AEST on May 11th to discuss the transaction. Participants can access the call via webcast at https://registrations.events/direct/OCP60313. The live webcast and related presentation materials can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the website allkem.co/investors and will be archived.

For more information on this announcement, please refer to the transaction website: www.globallithiumleader.com.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, China, and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com

About Allkem

Allkem is a specialty lithium chemicals company with a global portfolio of diverse and high-quality lithium chemicals. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the company's unique portfolio includes lithium brine operations in Argentina, a hard rock lithium operation in Australia, a hard rock development project in Québec, and a lithium hydroxide conversion facility in Japan. Development is underway across the globe to increase international scale and product flexibility to meet significant projected demand growth that is underpinned by a global transition to a net zero carbon future. Allkem's pillars of success are built on safety, sustainability, cost leadership, and product quality, through relations with our people, partners, customers, and communities. For more information, visit allkem.co.

