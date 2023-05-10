The Advanced Leadership Institute and Carnegie Mellon University Announce the National Executive Leadership Academy to Develop Black Executive Leaders

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI) is pleased to announce that their signature program, the Executive Leadership Academy – delivered in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) – is expanding nationally! This year marks the five-year milestone of the Executive Leadership Academy (ELA), and the expansion is an exciting next step for the Institute.

"I am encouraged that this endeavor we embarked upon five years ago has been so successful and is positively impacting our participants, their companies, and the broader community," says Evan Frazier, President and CEO, The Advanced Leadership Institute. "The Executive Leadership Academy has been instrumental in addressing an important need to promote Black leadership diversity, and we are eager to continue building on this critical work through the National program."

The National Executive Leadership Academy is a competitive program preparing Black leaders from across the country for national and global executive advancement. While The National Academy will have the same powerful punch as the Executive Leadership Academy, it will be delivered in a hybrid format to accommodate participants from different cities and regions. Programming will include three months of online instruction, plus two, one-week in-person sessions at CMU's Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Additionally, cohort members will receive intense training on topics, such as "Defining Your Leadership Brand," "Resilience for Executives of Color," "Global Management and Strategy," "Building Networks of Influence," and more.

Each year, experienced Black leaders with at least 10 years of experience are selected to participate. Unmatched in its approach, the Executive Leadership Academy addresses unique challenges that Black professionals face in the workplace. In addition, cohort members benefit from executive mentors and executive coaches to help merge academic instruction with real-world applications.

Since TALI's inception, 154 professionals have completed one of its two leadership programs—the Executive Leadership Academy or Emerging Leaders Program. Of these 154 professionals, 104 are Executive Leadership Academy alumni. As of 2022, approximately 90% of Executive Leadership Academy alumni expressed personal and professional growth as a leader after completing a TALI program. Additionally, 87% of the 2019 and 96% of the 2020 alumni were promoted or assumed higher responsibilities within a 2-year period. Through the National Executive Leadership Academy, TALI will aim to maintain and build upon these successes.

"Since TALI's inception, all our participants have had an incredibly positive experience," says Haakan Jonsson, Chairman and President, Covestro; TALI Corporate CEO Council Member. "As a long-standing partner, we're thrilled to have the opportunity to offer this experience to our employees outside of the region through the national program."

"We are continuously inspired by our partnership with TALI. The Executive Leadership Academy reinforces our commitment to corporate diversity by allowing us to engage and retain Black talent," says Nicole Theophilus, EVP & CHRO, Wabtec Corporation; TALI CHRO Council Member.

"We are excited that our ongoing commitment to TALI has yielded such great results. This persistent effort to build diversity and inclusive leadership is an important key to our company's success," says Eric Boughner, Chairman of BNY Mellon Pennsylvania and Chair of the BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania; TALI Vice Chair.

The Academy will be in session from August through December 2023. Candidates are encouraged to apply by June 2, 2023. To learn more, visit: The National Executive Leadership Academy (https://taliinstitute.org/leadership-programs-2/executive-leadership-academy-national/).

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to cultivate Black executive leadership to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities.

The Advanced Leadership Institute is supported by major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Founding Underwriters: BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Highmark Foundation, and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Excellence Partners: Henry L. Hillman Foundation and Highmark; Lead Contributors: BNY Mellon, Eden Hall Foundation, and The Heinz Endowments. Presenting Sponsors: FHLBank Pittsburgh, Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC. Gold Sponsors: American Eagle Outfitters, Bank of America, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, The Buhl Foundation, CNX, Covestro, Duquesne Light Company, Dollar Bank, Erie Insurance, Koppers, The Pittsburgh Foundation, Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG, and Wabtec Corporation; Silver Sponsors: Highmark Wholecare, Northwestern Mutual, and Pittsburgh Legal Diversity and Inclusion Coalition; and Bronze Sponsors, which can be found on TALI's website.

To learn more about The Advanced Leadership Institute, visit www.taliinstitute.org

