Supermicro Leads the Industry with the First Eight-Socket and Four-Socket Servers for the Most Demanding Enterprise, Database, and Mission-Critical Workloads, Based On Intel CPUs

With Up To 480 Cores, 32TB of Memory, and 12 GPUs, These Systems Can Power Generative AI on SAP and Oracle Workflows in Real Time

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is introducing the most powerful server in its lineup for large-scale database and enterprise applications. The Multi-Processor product line includes the 8-socket server, ideal for in-memory databases requiring up to 480 cores and 32TB of DDR5 memory for maximum performance. In addition, the product line includes a 4-socket server, which is ideal for applications that require a single system image of up to 240 cores and 16TB of high-speed memory. These powerful systems all use 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Compared with the previous generation of 8-socket and 4-socket servers, the systems have 2X the core count, 1.33X the memory capacity, and 2X the memory bandwidth. Also, these systems deliver up to 4X the I/O bandwidth compared to previous generations of systems for connectivity to peripherals. The Supermicro 8-socket system has attained the highest performance ratings ever for a single system based on the SPECcpu2017 FP Rate benchmarks, for both the base and peak results. In addition, the Supermicro 8-socket and 4-socket servers demonstrate performance leadership on a wide range of SPEC benchmarks. Learn more about the SPEC benchmarks at: http://www.spec.org.

"We continue to address the needs of our enterprise customers with our new 8-socket and 4-socket servers, the largest and most powerful servers in the industry today," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "We are addressing the needs of the most demanding organizations worldwide, who require the simplicity and serviceability of a single system with up to 480 cores, 32TB of memory, and up to 12 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs in a single enclosure. Our new 8-socket systems lead the entire industry in both floating point and integer performance for large MP systems. With our Building Block Solutions approach to server design allows us to bring a wide range of servers to market faster, from the edge to the corporate data center. Supermicro now delivers Rack Scale Solutions for our customers worldwide without constraints."

Learn more about Supermicro X13 Multi-Processor Servers at: https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/mp?pro=generation_new%3DX13

Both the 8-socket and 4-socket servers have been certified for SAP HANA and Oracle Database and Applications. The large memory pools available to these systems allow superior SAP and Oracle performance as all workloads are scaled up in a single node without the latency of horizontally scaling across networks. In addition, the 4-socket system can host two double-width GPUs while the 8-socket system can host up to 12 double-width GPUs allowing for real-time or batch AI training and inferencing against SAP and Oracle datasets. The versatility and expandability of these systems futureproof SAP and Oracle deployments for rapidly evolving generative AI automation of ERP workflows.

The new 8-socket and 4-socket servers reduce complexity when creating a high-performance data center for enterprise applications, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Databases, Analytics, Business Intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Scientific Visualization workloads. By bringing massive amounts of computing, memory, and storage resources together within a single instance of the operating system, the management of the system is reduced, as is the networking to other servers. The specifications of the two new systems:

SYS-681E-TR: Up to TDP 350W, 480 Cores, 32TB of DDR5 Memory, 12 Double-Wide GPUs and 24x 2.5" Drives, 6U

SYS-241H-TNRTTP: Up to TDP 350W, 240 Cores, 16TB of DDR5 Memory, 4 Single-Wide GPUs and 8x 2.5" Drives, 2U

SYS-241E-TNRTTP: Up to TDP 185W, 96 cores, 16TB of DDR5 Memory, 2 Double-Wide GPUs and 24x 2.5" Drives, 2U

"Supermicro is a leader in developing scale-up systems that use the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. These systems are designed to accelerate enterprise applications with hundreds of cores and terabytes of memory," stated Greg Ernst, Intel Americas corporate vice president and general manager. "We work closely with Supermicro to deliver innovative systems for large scale applications."

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

