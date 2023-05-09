Nation Safe Drivers and Questx to Combine

Enhances National Leadership Position in Roadside Assistance and Mobility Services

BOCA RATON, Fla. and ST. JOHNS, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nation Safe Drivers ("NSD") and Questx today announced that they have completed a strategic business combination to form one of the nation's largest and most innovative leaders in roadside assistance and mobility services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1962, NSD is ranked the #1 motor club by North American service providers, with a platform that services 1.5 million events a year on behalf of leading automotive OEMs, rental car fleets, tire distributors, insurance companies, and other affinity organizations. Founded in 1988, Questx, is a leading provider of best-in-class roadside assistance, first notice of loss, and glass administration solutions to insurance carriers and vehicle service contract providers.

The combined company will draw on NSD and Questx's 90 years of collective experience and complementary strengths to deliver bespoke roadside assistance and mobility solutions to its customers. It will benefit from increased scale, broader scope of mobility services, a greater geographic footprint, and new capabilities, including Questx's innovative next generation technology platform, which will provide industry-leading transparency, reporting, and access to data. Taken together, this will position the combined company to offer customers an expanded portfolio of products and services, best-in-class service-level agreements, and leading on-time arrivals, backed by a national network of leading service providers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Questx to help set a new standard for roadside solutions," said Jac Alvarez, Chief Revenue Officer, NSD. "Under its experienced leadership team, Questx has had immense success building a strong network of service providers, deep customer relationships, and a world-class tech stack. Importantly, our companies share a strong customer-first culture, which we will harness to quickly bring together our two talented teams and deliver a superior customer experience for drivers, fleets, insurance partners, and the broader automotive ecosystem."

Pat Gilbert, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Questx, said, "We are excited to partner with NSD and BDT Capital Partners who bring tremendous experience, expertise, and resources to enable us to execute on our goal for being the best-in-class mobility services partner for all of our clients and most importantly for the end customer."

Funds managed by BDT Capital Partners, LLC ("BDTCP"), an affiliate of BDT & MSD Partners, acquired a majority interest in NSD in 2019 and will remain a significant majority owner in the combined platform, providing long-term partnership and financial stability to the company as it executes against its strategy.

"We are excited to help bring together NSD and Questx to build on their respective strengths and leadership in the roadside assistance category," said Rob Verigan, Partner at BDT & MSD Partners. "We believe the combined company is well positioned to execute on its significant opportunities ahead, and we look forward to supporting it in this next phase of growth."

Lincoln International LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Questx.

For over 60 years, NSD has been a market-leading provider of roadside assistance and finance and insurance ("F&I") products to dealerships, automotive OEMs, rental car companies, tire distributors, and insurance companies across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has leveraged in-house technology, call centers, and a proprietary vendor network of over 50,000 service providers to deliver a best-in-class customer experience.

Questx is a premier provider of high-touch, high-tech roadside assistance, insurance claims and glass management solutions for over 30 years. The company is mission-built to deliver best-in-class outsourced solutions to insurance carriers and their policyholders. With connectivity to over 40,000 service providers, Questx continues to serve its customers as a trusted partner across its suite of custom and specialized services.

BDT Capital Partners provides family- and founder-led businesses with long-term, differentiated capital through its investment funds. It is an affiliate of BDT & MSD Partners, a merchant bank with an advisory and investment platform built to serve the distinct needs of business owners and strategic, long-term investors. Since 2010, BDT & MSD Partners' affiliated funds have deployed more than $50 billion across their investment strategies. For more information, visit www.bdtmsd.com.

