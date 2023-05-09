California Science Center's 24th Annual Discovery Ball Honors the Rich Maya Legacy of Art, Science, and Culture

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, April 1st, 2023, the California Science Center Foundation hosted its 24th Annual Discovery Ball where 600 guests dined and danced "Under the Maya Sky." This year's theme was inspired by the Science Center's newest exhibit, Maya: The Exhibition. Thanks to the generosity of presenting sponsor United Airlines and many other generous donors, the Discovery Ball achieved its revenue goal of $1.5 million in support of educational exhibits, programs and operations of the Science Center; including more than $200,000 to underwrite education program scholarships for young students facing financial barriers. "We are grateful for the wonderful generosity of our sponsors and guests, particularly United Airlines, our gala presenting sponsor, who have continued to support the Science Center," remarked California Science Center President and CEO, Jeff Rudolph. "Proceeds from our signature fundraiser enable us to provide exceptional science learning and education opportunities for our communities."

The Honorable José Arturo Rodriguez Díaz, Consul General of Guatemala, with California Science Center President and CEO, Jeff Rudolph, California State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, and Fernando Paiz, President of La Ruta Maya Foundation. Photo credit: Leroy Hamilton (PRNewswire)

Gala guests were among the first to journey through this Mesoamerican exhibit, where they marveled at an impressive collection of over 250 authentic Maya artifacts; many of which are on tour outside of Guatemala for the first time, including a majestic 9-foot-long sculpture of a jaguar warrior, and a stunning jade mask.

Attendees were transported to the Yucatán peninsula to the rhythm of live marimba music accompanied by Maya cultural dance group, Ajpop Tecum. Through an explosion of color, the museum space was transformed with the use of authentic Guatemalan textiles, Mesoamerican-inspired art, picturesque hacienda backdrops, and bright flowers and lights.

Guests enjoyed a decadent dinner for the last gala beneath the wings of Endeavour in its current location of the Samuel Oschin Pavilion — before the space shuttle is moved to its new home in the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, currently under construction — and danced under a projection of the Maya night sky to a live 12-piece "Miami Sound Machine" cover band. They also had the opportunity to enjoy a quieter, more soothing environment in a separate area, fully equipped with delectable stations of artisan chocolates, a Mexican Hot Chocolate and Guatemalan Coffee Bar, and a Mezcal tasting with a Mezcal Sommelier.

By the end of the evening, which included guests generously participating in a lively auction and raise-the-paddle, the gala had raised $1.5 million for the Science Center's mission of stimulating curiosity and inspiring science learning in everyone by creating fun, memorable experiences — and what a memorable experience this Discovery Ball was!

Among those in attendance were the Honorable José Arturo Rodriguez Díaz, Consul General of Guatemala in Los Angeles, as well as respected local, state, and federal US elected officials, including: United States Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove; Former California Governor Gray Davis; California State Senators Steve Bradford, Lola Smallwood-Cuevas and former Senator Roderick Wright; California State Assembly members Wendy Carrillo and Reggie Jones-Sawyer; Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell; Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa; Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price and former Council President Herb Wesson. The evening's Master of Ceremonies was NBC Host and Correspondent, Gadi Schwartz. Among other guests were former NASA astronauts, Danny Olivas and Garrett Reisman; and NBC LA reporters, Kim Tobin and Conan Nolan.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults, and students can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs, and awe-inspiring movies. The Science Center values science as an indispensable tool for understanding the world, accessibility and inclusiveness, and enriching people's lives.

The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. The Science Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with free general admission (closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day). Parking at Exposition Park is $15.

