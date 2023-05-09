CACIQUE FOODS LLC MARKS 50th ANNIVERSARY BY EXPANDING OPERATIONS WITH NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART DAIRY PROCESSING FACILITY

The move to Amarillo brings more than 200 jobs to Texas and will deliver more Cacique products to families across the country

AMARILLO, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cacique Foods – a leading family-owned Hispanic foods company and maker of the #1 brand of authentic Mexican-style cheeses, cremas, chorizos and salsas in the U.S. – celebrates its 50th anniversary with a focus on innovation and increasing production capacity to reach more family tables across America. Today, Cacique expands its operations to Texas by marking the grand opening of its new dairy processing facility in Amarillo and new corporate headquarters in Irving, TX. The company is also investing in the future of Mexican cuisine by providing educational opportunities for the next generation interested in food manufacturing careers in Amarillo.

Cacique leads a billion-dollar category with at least one of its products in 80% of grocery stores across the country. The new facility is equipped to handle dairy processing, including production of the company's authentic Mexican-style cheeses and cremas and will grow Cacique's offerings while getting products on the shelves of even more stores nationwide. The 200,000 square-foot facility will feature technology making it the most state-of-the-art dairy processing facility in America. The building is made up of 7 miles of stainless-steel pipe and is the equivalent to nearly three-and-a-half football fields with production capacity to support the company's growth plan for years to come.

"We're proud of the success Cacique has seen over the past 50 years. The company started with my mother perfecting cheesemaking, while my father sold Queso Fresco door-to-door, one pound at a time, out of coolers in our family car," said Gil de Cardenas, CEO of Cacique Foods LLC. "As we've grown from our humble roots, one employee at a time, Cacique Foods remains a family-owned company, and we've remained true to the core values my parents founded this business upon: Family. Quality, Integrity and Authenticity."

Through honoring its 50th anniversary and the opening of the new location in Amarillo, Cacique is celebrating the past, present and future of Hispanic cooking in America by helping ignite a passion for Hispanic cooking for decades to come. With $35,000 contributions to both Amtech Career Academy and Amarillo College that support food manufacturing curriculums, Cacique is hoping to spark a passion for Hispanic food among the next generation in the Amarillo community.

"The contributions from Cacique have already made an impact on our students here in Amarillo," said Jay Barrett, Principal from AmTech Career Academy. "We are creating a curriculum that will allow students to get the hands-on experience they need to graduate and start a career in manufacturing – we hope at Cacique!"

"We're thankful that Cacique has already invested in our community through our students," said David Hall, Dean of Technical Education at Amarillo College. "The donation will give opportunity to even more students to have a successful career in food manufacturing."

Cacique has set roots in Texas with the opening of the new facility and investment in the community, and now the company looks to deepen its connections by opening a new corporate headquarter in Irving, TX where the company can better serve customers from a centralized location. The new office will provide an exceptional work environment for the growing Cacique family, improve efficiencies and promote team collaboration. Cacique has also been recertified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® for the sixth year running. The company earned this honor based on extensive ratings provided directly by its employees through anonymous surveys.

To learn more about the brand's story, apply for jobs at Cacique's newest Amarillo facility and to learn more about the line of authentic products, please visit caciquefoods.com.

About Cacique Foods LLC

Family-owned and founded in 1973 on the principles of Family, Quality, Integrity and Authenticity, Cacique Foods LLC is now one of the country's top Hispanic food brands - the #1 producer of Hispanic cheeses, creams, yogurts, chorizos and salsas in the United States. Cacique Foods LLC is celebrating 50 years of producing authentic, fresh and high-quality Hispanic products. For more information about Cacique Foods LLC's line of products, please visit www.CaciqueFoods.com or call (800) 521-6987.

