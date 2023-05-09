Bestpass is Ready to Help Fleets and Owner Operators During HVUT Tax Season

ALBANY, N.Y., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As tax season begins for fleets and owner operators required to file IRS Form 2990 for Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT), Bestpass, a comprehensive payment platform provider and the leader in toll management solutions is ready to help.

In 2022, Bestpass acquired ExpressTruckTax, the leading HVUT e-filing provider that serves over 200,000 businesses, further expanding its back-office management solutions outside of toll. (PRNewswire)

Last year, Bestpass acquired ExpressTruckTax, the leading HVUT e-filing provider that serves over 200,000 businesses, further expanding its back-office management solutions outside of toll. HVUT is an annual tax levied on all heavy vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more that operate on public highways. For fleets of 25 trucks or more, e-filing IRS Form 2290 is required and is the preferred filing method by the IRS for fleets and owner operators with less than 25 trucks.

"It's an exciting time at Bestpass as we begin our first tax season as a provider of HVUT e-filing services and continue to expand our service offerings for fleets and owner operators outside of toll," said Joseph Santamarina, who was recently appointed general manager of ExpressTruckTax. "By adding HVUT e-filing to our portfolio of services available through Bestpass, we can now offer customers simplified access to both toll management and tax filing solutions."

More companies use ExpressTruckTax to file their HVUT tax form than any other provider. These filers now also have the option to pay by credit card, a new payment option added this past season. Bestpass customers that file their IRS Form 2990 through ExpressTruckTax are eligible for a discounted rate. A fully integrated solution that provides Bestpass customers with access to ExpressTruckTax through their Bestpass account is expected to be available later this year. For more information about Bestpass and ExpressTruckTax, visit www.bestpass.com.

About Bestpass, Inc.:

Bestpass is a comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all sizes. Bestpass saves fleets time and money by consolidating payments and providing insight into cost per vehicle. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers and tolling authorities. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.

About ExpressTruckTax:

ExpressTruckTax, powered by Bestpass, offers truckers and fleet owners a simple solution for maintaining their compliance with the IRS by filing Form 2290 and amendments. Since 2011, the ExpressTruckTax team has continued to build the application to include advanced features that make for an intuitive, user-friendly, and secure filing experience. ExpressTruckTax is the industry standard for all types of trucking businesses from owner operators to large fleets and associations.

