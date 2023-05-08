LivesProject.org creates a call to action against fentanyl deaths

Digital Quilt Provides Living Memorial

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The livesproject.org provides both a living memorial to victims of the Fentanyl deaths and a call to action to stop the senseless loss of life. The National Crime Prevention Council and McGruff the Crime Dog® created the digital quilt as a way for families and loved ones impacted by the crisis to help others from facing the same fate.

"This is an important day to raise awareness about the dangers of illicit fentanyl," said NCPC Executive Director Paul DelPonte. "The quilt plays homage to the AIDS quilt which helped erase stigma associated with the disease. The digital format serves as reminder that so many fentanyl victims were dupped into their own death by online trafficking of fake drugs."

The Lives Project shares the stories of hundreds of individuals from all walks of lives and age ranges who have been lost to Fentanyl. Stories are submitted by loved ones and are populated via a digital formal to call attention to online criminal behavior and fake pill transactions on social media. It will continue to grow as long as this crisis continues.

The liveproject.org quilt is part of a multiprong effort by NCPC to reduce the supply, demand, and trafficking of fentanyl-lace drugs. Just two milligrams of the substance can be fatal and drug cartels and dealers are adding the potent killer to a range of fake pharmaceuticals often sold to children and others under more popular drug names.

NCPC has been actively working with federal, state, and local law enforcement to stop fentanyl-laced drugs from being sold on social media platforms and the internet. Livesproject.org provides a visible platform to support families and others who have lost a loved by advocating for needed change.

About the National Crime Prevention Council

The nonprofit National Crime Prevention Council is home to McGruff the Crime Dog® and has helped generations of Americans Take A Bite Out Of Crime® through public education campaigns and advocating for public policies to make the U.S. safer. Follow NCPC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram (@McGruffatNCPC), and TikTok (@McGruff_CrimeDog).

