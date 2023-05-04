Vestmark Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work by Boston Business Journal

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of wealth management software and services, has been named a 2023 Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal. This achievement recognizes Vestmark's commitment to creating a dynamic, supportive, and engaging work environment for its talented team.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Boston Business Journal" said Karl Roessner, Vestmark's CEO. "At Vestmark, we believe that our employees are our greatest asset, and we are committed to fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and innovation that enables them to thrive personally and professionally. The success of our business depends on our people."

Vestmark is committed to empowering its employees to grow and develop their careers. The company provides access to a range of professional development resources, including product and management training and support rotations, as well as a formal mentoring program.

Vestmark ranked in the large-company category, which showcases companies with 250-499 employees. Finalists were selected this year based on anonymous employee-engagement survey responses and results conducted by the Boston Business Journal in partnership with Quantum Workplace. The survey assessed employees' work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits.

"The companies that comprise this year's Best Places to Work are among the most diverse in the decades we've been doing this program," said Carolyn Jones, Market President and Publisher of the Boston Business Journal. "Their commitment to teamwork, employee engagement, flexibility and trust are the model to which the region's businesses look for inspiration."

Vestmark will be celebrated along with the other nominees at an awards celebration on June 15, at the Westin Copley Place. A full list of the 2023 large-company honorees can be found on the Boston Business Journal's website.

About Vestmark

Headquartered in Wakefield, Mass., and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative technology platform. Supporting over $1.5 trillion in assets and over 5 million accounts. Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, or visit www.vestmark.com.

