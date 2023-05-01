AVOCADO GREEN OPENS DOORS TO PORTLAND EXPERIENCE CENTER

Certified B Corp Best for the World™ organic mattress brand opens Portland area store.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in organic sleep, recently opened the doors to its newest experience center in Portland. The stunning space, located in Washington Square mall, reflects the ideal version of a home: warm, welcoming, comfortable, inclusive.

Avocado Mattress opens Portland store. (PRNewswire)

The store showcases Avocado's award-winning natural, eco-luxury mattresses and furniture, as well as loungewear from its sustainable sleepwear line and clean skin + body products.

"We are extremely excited to be opening this new showroom," said Avocado Vice President of Retail Brett Thornton. "We've developed a unique shopping experience that is unlike anything in our industry. The Portland space will carry on the same tradition of our other locations: an inspiring retail space where customers can relax and learn more about Avocado Green Brands."

Because nobody is on commission at the store, guests have no pressure to buy. Avocado's knowledgeable team is on-hand to explain the nuances of Avocado's natural and organic materials. The team even encourages guests to spread out on organic mattresses and toppers, rest their heads on luxurious pillows, and touch the textured, reclaimed wood furniture.

The Washington Square space is intimate and relaxing. Avocado crafted all of the tables, shelves, and display fixtures in the store in their Los Angeles woodshop, where they harness upcycled wood to meet their Zero Waste goals. And a local Portland artist created a stunning mural, inspired by the beauty of the Pacific Northwest, that faces the parking lot at the exterior entrance. In true Portland style, all the props and decor, including lounge furniture, were even purchased from local thrift stores, giving the space an eclectic, vintage spirit.

"We wanted to create a space that represented Avocado's values — warm, inclusive, and sustainable," said Joanna Harrison, Avocado's Director of Interior Design. "Our upcycled and second-hand pieces imbue a quirky and eclectic vibe that feels just right for our debut store in Portland."

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado donates 1% of all its revenue to vetted nonprofits. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, and to new brands: Reed + Gwen's clean beauty, Hass's responsible fashion, and Brentwood Home's affordable mattresses and yoga essentials. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

